Hackaday Links: December 19, 2021

Key fobs as a service? Have we really gotten to that point? It would seem so, at least for Toyota, which is now requiring a subscription to use the company’s Remote Connect function. To be fair to Toyota, the Remote Connect system seems to do a bit more than the average key fob, with things like remote start and smartphone or smartwatch integration. It doesn’t appear that using the key fob for more mundane uses, like opening the doors, will be nerfed by this change. But if you want to warm up your car on a cold winter’s morn while you’re still in your jammies, then be prepared to cough up $8 a month or $80 a year on select 2018 and above models. Whether Toyota and other manufacturers get away with this nickel-and-dime stuff is up to the buyers, of course; if enough people opt out, maybe they’ll think of some other way to pad their bottom line. But since we’ve already seen heated seats as a service (last item), we suspect this is the shape of things to come, and that it will spread well beyond the car industry.
Speaking of cars, if you thought the chip shortage was over just because car dealer lots are filling back up, think again. Steve over at Big Mess o’ Wires reports that he’s having trouble sourcing chips for his vintage computer accessories. He includes a screenshot from Digi-Key showing zero stock on ATmega1284s. He also reports that the Lattice FPGA he uses for his Yellowstone universal disc controller is now unobtainium, where it had previously been easily sourced for about $5. He also has a pointed warning about some suppliers making it look like they have stock, only to send a “whoopsie” email after charging your credit card, or worse, telling you the price has increased over 400%. We suppose this was inevitable; there’s only so much fab capacity in the world, so eventually the fabs will switch over to producing whatever they can get paid the most for. And since car manufacturers have a lot more clout with suppliers than just about anyone else, it’s only natural for the shortages to shift down-market like this.
Do we finally have a “go” on James Webb? Maybe. The launch of the space telescope was originally scheduled for December 18 — well, OK, originally it was supposed to be in space in 2007, but let’s not go there — but a problem with a clamp caused unexpected vibrations in the $10 billion space observatory, resulting in inspections that pushed the launch back to the 22nd. That lasted for about a week, until the fueled and packaged spacecraft stopped sending data to launch controllers. The problem ended up being entirely relatable — a bad data cable — but resulted in the loss of two more days. JWST is now set to launch on Christmas Eve at 7:20 AM Eastern Standard Time, pending a readiness review on Tuesday morning. Fingers crossed that the long-awaited observatory has a safe 30-day trip to Lagrange point L2.
And finally, breathless tech journalists couldn’t wait to report this week that the world’s first warp bubble had been created. The paper was published by Dr. Harold “Sonny” White et al from the Limitless Space Institute, and claims to have discovered a “micro/nano-scale structure” that “predicts negative energy density distribution that closely matches requirements for the Alcubierre metric.” That last bit, the one about the Alcubierre metric, refers to the Alcubierre drive, which proposed a way to warp space-time and drive a ship at arbitrarily high speeds. But did this team actually create a warp bubble? It doesn’t seem so, at least according to one article we read. There’s also the problem of Dr. White’s previous claims of breaking the laws of physics with a reactionless EM drive. Scientific quibbling aside, there’s a sure-fire way of telling that no warp bubble was created — if there had been one, this would have happened.
9 thoughts on “Hackaday Links: December 19, 2021”
In Australia we seem to have many ATmega1284’s in DIP but little to nothing that would be used in manufacturing.
It seems that it is being used instead of a more capable MCU. Why choose an 8 Bitter with relatively more FLASH and less SRAM than others in it’s family? Bloated code that does very little? A heavy weight string protocol?
Key fob as a subscription service isn’t new. GM has been doing it for many years. If I want ANY service other than door locks on my 2016 GMC, it costs. Last I checked, $15/month for remote start, among others.
Despite what my neighbors think (I have one that will remote his truck- with a “free” exhaust- for a full hour before getting in, year round ‘to protect the engine’), it just doesn’t get that cold, or hot, in NJ, and there is no reason to “warm it up” for 15 minutes or more, at idle, before driving. 30 seconds for the oil to come up and circulate, and go. Go easy, but go. 0W-20 oil isn’t the straight 40wt from 1970. If flows fine at -20C.
I bought my car (used) with only one fob. I lost it a couple of years later.
A replacement set from Bezo’s Barn failed to program to the car. Manual locks can be inconvenient at times, but workable.
My wife and daughter love heated seats, I shut mine off.
2025 – “Oh man, that oyster chili isn’t sitting right!” 30 minutes later “Oh that feels so much better, I hope it will flush.” Click, Click, Click, “Your TOTO premium flush subscription has expired, please send TOTO $99.99 to renew your subscription before operation proceeds.” Well sonofa… OH-OH can’t wait, hope my sink subscription is still up to date!”
I for one am getting sick of this “Hardware as a Service” any reasonable person who understands the principle would consider it a rip off and a violation of choice.
Recently I took a chance and bought a Video doorbell (Orion DC55HA). It works with a smartphone so that you can be away from home and use the Video/Audio link via the internet to talk to someone at your front door when your not home. I didn’t need or want that feature I simply wanted a doorbell and wanted to use the Video link to see who’s at the door if it’s an odd hour.
The unit will not work with the smart phone app directly even though it uses the data connection on the phone for internet access. Video and Audio HAVE TO go via some server somewhere. The video connection is encrypted, there is no option to turn this off. It takes so long to establish a secure video connection via a server in another country that no one is going to stand at the door waiting so long rendering this feature useless.
Then the next problem! and this is where it gets ironic.
I have a WiFi LAN that everything connects to. That LAN connects to my smartphone for internet access. The LAN runs on a WiFi range extender being used as a the permanent WiFi hotspot LAN. It’s a Netgear EX6150v2 and one day I updated the firmware. To reconfigure it I had to “accept” a new “agreement” or the device was not usable (couldn’t progress to the configuration settings). In essence I had to agree to netgear monitoring some undisclosed data of their choosing.
As a result the video and audio feeds from the doorbell no longer worked. I worked out the reason was that an end to end encrypted connection could not be established “through” the Netgear range extender. How suspicious is that. It very much seems like a “man in the Middle” to me.
So with exceptional difficulty (from a user perspective) I reverted the firmware. It seem that reverting the firmware was deliberately made difficult compared to upgrading it.
The irony to me is that the “whatever” motivation like greed, an ability to brick paid for hardware, a desire to extract private information, is playing out like warfare on consumer devices.
We need a law that says that the agreement “at the time of purchase” is permanent so that manufacturers can’t find ways to force consumers into new agreements by removing features or “updates” or any other tool that have. These are literally rendering the original “agreement” irreverent. You buy something, and then to use it you are eventually (if not immediately) forced into a new agreement where you pay a subscription for the “service” of the hardware.
We also new laws to make code for these devices that have server dependence open source to the so called “service” can be provided by third (fourth?) parties or even run on your own server. I have had my own (shared) server on the backbone for well over a decade. I shouldn’t have to pay to use some companies server for my doorbell.
“this would have happened.”
It was a static warp field, Vulcans have better things to do. :)
Is it just me or does the “heated seats as a service” lead back to this page?
Oh wait… the page it links to just looks the same. Jumped the gun on this one.
You might as well link it directly: https://arstechnica.com/cars/2020/07/heated-seats-as-a-service-bmw-wants-to-sell-car-features-on-demand/
