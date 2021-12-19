How do you get better pictures from a 20+ year old Game Boy Camera? How about marrying a DSLR lens to it? That’s what [ConorSev] did and, honestly, the results are better than you might expect as [John Aldred] mentioned in his post about the topic. You can check the camera out in the video below.
A 3D printed adapter lets you mount a Canon EF lens to the Game Boy Camera, a trick that we’ve seen in the past. [ConorSev] looked at the existing adapters floating around, and came up with the revised version you see here. There was still the problem of actually getting the images off the Camera cartridge, but luckily, this isn’t exactly unexplored territory either.
While there might not be anything new with this project, using a high-quality lens on the toy makes for some interesting photographs, and you wonder how far you can push this whole idea. Of course, no matter how much of a lens you put on the front, you still have to contend with the original image sensor which has hardly well. Still, we were impressed at how much better things looked with a high-quality zoom lens.
We bet the original designer of the Game Boy Camera never imagined it would have the kind of zoom capability you can see in the video. We love seeing these little handhelds pushed beyond their limits. Cryptomining? No problem. Morse code? Piece of cake.
7 thoughts on “Game Boy Camera Gets Ridiculously Good Lens”
I think pepole like him should be put on some kind of special scholarship so no need to work because pepole like him will be nesesary to restart our civilization when it becomes very damaged (destroyed).
There is no evidence to suggest that civilization will need to be restarted. Humans are extremely well distributed across this planet.
This is so dumb. I love it.
What is the round thing on the table next to the Gameboy at 1:59?
It was interesting that he said the zoom lens was less focused in its center range.
I don’t know enough about lens to understand why.
Interesting… unlike many retro-hacks, there’s nothing which couldn’t have been done when the game boy was first released (machining the adaptor would have been more time-consuming than 3D printing, but doable, and something simpler would have been possible… even a black-bag and hand-hold it like a ghetto tilt-shift.)
So is this really the first time someone’s done it?
What are the hacks that in 20 years someone will be doing with our current toys and tech?
The camera itself is quite interesting, in that the interface is sort of like an analog shift register. You can’t change the resolution, but you could probably improve the image quality by using a high-quality ADC to directly sample the signal from the camera module rather than going through whatever ADC the cartridge uses.
