Ask Hackaday: Would A Scooter Get You Back To The Office?

So we’re two plus years into the pandemic at this point. Are you still working from home in the most comfortable clothes ever sewn? We figure that of the lot of you who said goodbye to that drab, tiled carpet in 2020, most have probably heard rumblings about returning to the office. And probably a good portion have at least been forced into a hybrid schedule.
Lots of companies would love to see their employees once again milling about all those
glass and steel observation tanks office buildings they pay so much for. And while some are likely just forcing employees to come back, others are offering incentives, such as Google. The tech giant recently partnered with electric scooter manufacturer Unagi to provide a “Ride Scoot” program designed to lure many of Google’s US-based employees back to those brightly-colored code playgrounds they call offices with a fun mode of private transportation. The plan is to offer a full reimbursement of the monthly subscription fee for Unagi’s Model One folding scooter, which retails for $990.
The subscription is normally $49 a month plus a one-time $50 sign-up fee, but this amount will be slightly discounted (and waived) for eligible Google employees. There is one caveat to the system: an employee must use the scooter for a minimum of nine commutes to the office per month, although Google says they’re gonna be a bro about it and use the honor system.
I’d Rather Drive
I’m not sure that a reimbursed ride to work is that much of a perk. It does coincide nicely with rollercoaster gas prices, but I would assume that many residents of the cities where Google is implementing the Ride Scoot program tend use mass transportation to get to to the office. (Although I wouldn’t be surprised if the average cost of mass transit is also rising.) I live in a car-centric town that houses plenty of Google Fiber employees, and am not surprised to see that they left it off the list of eligible locations, most of which are on the west coast. I would call out the temperate climate of the cities on the list, except that it includes NYC. Of course, scooters make sense there for other reasons.
Some other companies are offering the standard stuff you’d expect to see: meal programs, fuel and transportation reimbursement, and childcare stipends. Microsoft welcomed employees back with free food, and the cafeteria was filled to capacity. Not a great look given the ongoing pandemic, but it would be pretty unfair to give people a free lunch and force them to eat it alone at their desks.
If you’re still working from home, do you still love it? Are you secretly tired of it and miss your big desk and walls and going out to lunch, or just going someplace other than home to work? Do you kind of want to go back to the office, just not every day? You’re not alone. Personally, I don’t have an office to go to, but I wouldn’t mind having a place where I could keep my backup Kinesis Advantage, print and copy things quickly, and be free of the distractions of home.
Apple is telling people they have to be in the office specifically on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, which honestly sounds bad for morale. Why not Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday? No one wants to be in the office on Mondays or Fridays, anyway. That way, you gather enough people on site to have pure face-to-face meetings and presentations, but it’s easier for everyone to ease into the week. So what would it take to get you back to the office? Let us know in the comments.
17 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Would A Scooter Get You Back To The Office?”
No
A. Privately owned e scooters are illegal to use in my country (UK).
B. I am more productive and happier at home.
C. Scooters are not an ideal transport method in a country where it rains half of the year.
Especially when they are only IP54 rated, like that one.
> I am more productive and happier at home.
Define “productivity”. Since you can work entirely from home, are you in the fourth, or fifth economic sector?
https://www.thoughtco.com/sectors-of-the-economy-1435795
The difference being, sectors 1 and 2 produce all the material wealth, sector 3 distributes it, and sectors 4 and 5 consume it and make other people consume it in order to earn a living – hopefully for the purpose of developing and helping sectors 1…3 instead of just enriching themselves.
I wonder if Google has any data about the expected commute distances for their employees?
But NO, a scooter would not interest me at all. My commute is about 7 miles, which makes for a reasonable half hour trip on a bicycle (which is my chosen method by a long shot). I do like that Google is trying to think “outside the box”, but thinking even further outside the literal box is to take a really hard look at how effective people are working at home versus in the office. Are face to face meetings any better than zoom meetings? Do meetings actually accomplish anything other than to make middle managers look like they are managing? But I digress.
They’ll rethink the policy when their insurance claims on employee hand and head injuries start to skyrocket.
Nope. I’m happy with an unforced hybrid schedule. Sharing a small home with a significant other who also works from home gets a little claustrophobic, so I enjoy going in to see my coworkers two or three times a week.
Maybe food and scooters works for the age 30 and under crowd, but flexibility and a healthy relationship with management is worth a lot more to me.
Interesting. I know of a company that banned certain e-scooters from its campuses because of a fire in one of the buildings caused by an improperly modded/charged scooter in an office. All scooters are to be parked outside now.
Prefer the option to work from home when there is no compelling reason to make the commute. Funny how so called “green” companies dont see the value is avoid commuting and big energy sucking office buildings.
Maybe if it was a Tesla and not a scooter.
Where I live(Montana) the distance(5+miles) and the temperature(-40) basically makes it impossible to use a scooter. The infrastructure isn’t really set up for scooters either.
This. I have to be at the office, it’s the nature of my work. I have a hybrid, but if the company leased me a leaf or similar that’s the only alternative transportation I could use here in rainy cold Seattle.
No.
I do own a scooter, the office would be easy to reach (small European city with OK bike infrastructure) – but I prefer homeoffice as long as I have a choice.
Illegal? What the actual hell?
But who’s going to know if you just color it same to some commercial brand.
I moved out of the city to work remotely full time over two years ago, and I’m not interested in returning under any circumstances. Office jobs don’t need physical presence and interactions, because if they did then managers wouldn’t be putting doors and blinds over the entrances to their private offices, and it would be standard policy for these companies to pay for all of the time spent commuting, not just special trips.
The cat is out of the bag at this point, and I don’t think it will be possible to revitalize pre-COVID commuter and office culture. Not when you have loads of people still scared and insisting on wearing masks even after officials are giving the all clear. And certainly not as long as China adheres to a zero COVID policy, and continues to shut down large cities in response.
Not everyone could work from home. The worldview presented forgets that not much would happen if everyone had stayed home. No groceries, no grocery delivery, no amazon, no farming, not much manufacturing, and so on. The articles all talk about “everyone” but that just reflects the people staying home.
And now everyone’s so eager to stay home forever. But where do the people who’d worked for themselves and badly wanted to get out of the house, all those co-working spaces and coffee shops, fit in?
I also remember an article early in the pandemic, a rarity, someone stuck at home with her husband and two kids in a small space. At least she couod work from home, but I doubt she wants it to last.
Not everyone can be like the neighbor who bought a bigger house up the street during the pandemic, or people buying sheds to create a workspace in the backyard.
And not everyone commuted by car.
“no amazon” oh please make it so, if there is one company I’d like to see the back of it would be Amazon.
Been working remote from my boss for the past 18yrs, why would I want to change that.
