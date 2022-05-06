The bane of life for anyone who possesses a well-used pile of spanners is the humble nut and bolt. Durable and easy to fasten, over our lifetimes we must screw and unscrew them by the million. When they do their job they’re great, but too often the seize up solid, or more alarmingly, gradually undo themselves over time due to vibration or thermal stress. There are a host of products such as locking nuts or thread sealant to deal with this problem, but the Fraunhofer Institute have an idea which might just remove the worry surrounding important fastenings. Their work has resulted in a solar-powered bolt with an embedded sensor that phones home when the connection loosens, allowing an engineer to be dispatched with a spanner to tighten it up.
The sensor itself is a washer which reports the force placed upon it, when this reduces an alert is sent. Communication is via Fraunhofer’s own MIoTy low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) protocol, but we’d imagine that one of the many competitor technologies could also serve.
This is an interesting idea that could no doubt result in targeted maintenance catching faulty fastenings early and averting disaster in the infrastructure projects such as bridges and wind turbines that they mention. We worry slightly though, because these types of structures have lives not in the few years of most tech products but in centuries. Will an IoT bolt head sensor still be phoning home in a few decades time, or will the system rely on old bolts being replaced at regular intervals of a decade? It’s not unknown for disasters to be the result of failures in fastenings a century old, so we sincerely hope that authorities in charge of whatever bridge relies on these won’t be tempted to skimp on their replacements. Perhaps a guy with a spanner every few years might be a more dependable option.
4 thoughts on “Screwed Up: Can Technology Be A Substitute For Regular Maintenance”
What a stupid idea. A) solar? really so what all my equipment needs to be outside for this to work? B) If you have that kind of issue where Loctite or a locking nut don’t work, you have larger issues. Then get a lock wire bolt and use locking wire to keep it there. Jeez talk about over inventing something.
Yeah, I don’t think these would be good for the long term.
While we\re at it, are they going to notify us through SaaS?
B^)
I really can’t see the point – if you need such sensors you build space for them into the frame and wire all the pressure sensors up – effectively turn your construction into one giant and strange shaped trackpad. Its wired, so actually reliable, should work out vastly cheaper as all you need at each sensor is whichever component does the method of sensing used and perhaps a few passives so the central brain can identify which one has gone out of spec…
Or if you are really that worried about working loose over time use other fastening systems that don’t (or at least wont in this situation) have that issue – weld, rivet, make bigger single pieces, the pinned nut, pinned construction etc…
Castle nut and cotter pin? Or safety wire?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)