As part of [Erich Styger]’s recent kitchen overhaul with more power-efficient machines, he came across the ‘AutoDos’ feature of the new Miele G 27695-60 dishwasher. These are essentially overpriced containers of dishwashing powder that go into a special compartment of the machine, from which the dishwasher can then dispense the powder as needed. The high price tag and purported single-use of these containers led to the obvious question of whether they can be refilled.
With a cost of over $10 per PowerDisk container, each containing 400 grams of powder that suffice for ~20 cycles, it should be obvious that this is not a cheap system. Fortunately, each PowerDisk is just a foil-covered plastic container with no real special components. This meant that one hole and some funnel action later, [Erich] had refilled an empty PowerDisk with fresh powder, with the Miele dishwasher happily purring away and none the wiser that it wasn’t using Genuine Miele PowerDisk Dishwasher Powder™.
How well this system holds up long-term is uncertain, as the containers were not designed for constant reuse, but it offers the perspective of some creative 3D printing to create an (ABS-based?) container alternative. Having a automatic powder or liquid dosing system in a dishwasher is a pretty useful feature, but when it gets tied to what is clearly a cash grab, it rather ruins the deal.
(Thanks to [Christian] for sending this one in)
3 thoughts on “Refilling Single-Use Miele Dishwasher AutoDos Detergent Dispensing Disks”
Thank you for the PSA about this dishwasher and its special soap cartridge. I don’t think I’ll be buying one.
Ditto
I don’t recommend Miele dishwashers. They have gone the ultra-low-water use route, and along with some of their other European brethren don’t seem to get things clean.
To get the job done, one has to *rinse* items before being placed in the dishwasher, in the process quite likely using many times the water a traditional dishwasher would use.
Yet another one for the “measurable impact” vs. “real impact” pile.
(As to Miele’s competition, I’ve had nothing but headaches from South Korean brands. The only ones that purr along year after year without complaint are American brands. Go figure.)
