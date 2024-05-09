Matchbox Transceiver Pushes The Spy Radio Concept To Its Limits

The Altoids tin has long been the enclosure of choice for those seeking to show off their miniaturization chops. This is especially true for amateur radio homebrewers — you really have to know what you’re doing to stuff a complete radio in a tiny tin. But when you can build an entire 80-meter transceiver in a matchbox, that’s a whole other level of DIY prowess.
It’s no surprise that this one comes to us from [Helge Fykse (LA6NCA)], who has used the aforementioned Altoids tin to build an impressive range of “spy radios” in both vacuum tube and solid-state versions. He wisely chose solid-state for the matchbox version of the transceiver, using just three transistors and a dual op-amp in a DIP-8 package. There’s also an RF mixer in an SMD package; [Helge] doesn’t specify the parts, but it looks like it might be from Mini-Circuits. Everything is mounted dead bug style on tiny pieces of copper-clad board that get soldered to a board just the right size to fit in a matchbox.
A 9 volt battery, riding in a separate matchbox, powers the rig. As do the earbud and tiny Morse key. That doesn’t detract from the build at all, and neither does the fact that the half-wave dipole antenna is disguised as a roll of fishing line. [Helge]’s demo of the radio is impressive too. The antenna is set up very low to the ground to take advantage of near vertical incidence skywave (NVIS) propagation, which tends to direct signals straight up into the ionosphere and scatter them almost directly back down. This allows for medium-range contacts like [Helge]’s 239 km contact in the video below.
Banging out Morse with no sidetone was a challenge, but it’s a small price to pay for such a cool build. We’re not sure how much smaller [Helge] can go, but we’re eager to see him try.
Ugh, morse. An oscillator, essentially.
Why not do AM? Crystal sets and spy bugs used to be installed in matchboxes.
Why not make it a real walkie-talkie, thus. :D
80m used to be a local area band, too. Like 10m and 2m.
It was the beginner’s band, as well.
It travels well on the ground wave, too.
I was told there was a time (60s/70s?) when young hams built their AM transceivers in a cigar box and used a pair of headphones.
Also, AM is not strictly forbidden here in Europe (US has AM rounds, even).
Though in general, the recommendations says 10m is recommended for it, as far as shortwave goes.
Because of that “oh, it uses so much bandwidth” drama.
However, it’s okay to use AM on 80m if there’s no one around to interfere with.
The UK band plan says so, at least:
https://www.gx4mws.uk/uk-bandplans/uk-band-plan-80m/
Other band plan recommendations like that of Germany might be more conservative/strict, of course. As usual. 🙄
Anyway. A low-power AM walkie-talkie with a short antenna would be local, anyway, thus not hurting international shortwave.
It would do fine for a few hundred meters, though, like any other walkie-talkie.
These are just my thoughts, of course.
No offense. I understand that most hams seem to have sort of a CW affection. ;)
From time to time, it doesn’t hurt to think out of box a bit, though.
CW is more powerful mode than AM or SSB. You can reach far more distance with it with very little power which was in this case.
There is no CW “affection”. It is just powerful, easy, clean.
Go ahead and do the same QSO with matchbox transceiver on SSB ;)
The project is very cool. Also the kyynel-antenna was heartwarming for me as Finnish HAM :)
Love it! Always amazed by people who can do RF engineering
