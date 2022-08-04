How expensive is it to make a panel that uses e-ink technology? That might depend on how flexible you are. [RBarron] read about reverse engineering point-of-sale shelf labels and found them on eBay for just over a buck apiece. Next thing you know, 20 of them were working together in a single panel.
The panels use RF or NFC programming, normally, but have the capability to use BLE. Naturally you could just address each one in turn, but that isn’t very efficient. The approach here is to use one label as a BLE controller and it then drives the other displays in a serial daisy chain, where each label’s receive pin is set to the previous label’s transmit pin.
That allows a simple piece of code to read incoming messages and process the ones addressed to that label. Anything else just gets sent out the serial port. Only the BLE node has special firmware. At first, we thought each label would need an address and we wondered how it would be set other than having unique firmware for each one since there doesn’t appear to be a handy way to do a hardware-based configuration.
The actual solution is clever. Each message has a hop counter that each node decrements before passing the message along the chain. When the hop count is zero, the message is at its destination. Simple and very easy to configure. In theory, you could replace any of the labels after the first one with any other label and the system would still work correctly.
Even the wiring is clever, with a jig to bend the wire to ensure even spacing of each element on the panel. A laser-cut box finishes the project off nicely. The code is all available on GitHub. We’ve seen these kinds of tags used for things like weather stations. Not to mention conference badges.
3 thoughts on “Liberated E-Ink Shelf Labels Turned 10×2 Display”
The video on the Github page of the display being written to is very satisfying, just in the way that the refresh of the individual screens is staggered so the whole thing moves in a wave.
I’ve never seen these shelf labels in the UK. At a glance online there are a couple of articles suggesting that they’re getting trialled more widely at the moment, so maybe they’ll turn up second hand in a few years.
where DO people find these display by the lots?!?? in UK these are barely available (except the waveshare ones) and when they do become available each goes for 20 or more units of money…
I got a broken unit from a local supermarket. Unbelievably, it uses two large coin cells! That’s gotta be one of the worst design decisions I’ve ever seen…
