Engineers: Be Subversive To Be Green

The caterers for the volunteer workforce behind the summer’s MCH hacker camp in the Netherlands served all-vegan food. This wasn’t the bean sprouts and lentils that maybe some of the more meat-eating readers might imagine when confronted with vegan food, nor was it a half-as-good array of substitutes with leathery soy hamburgers and rubbery fake cheese smelling suspiciously of feet.
Instead it was a well-crafted, interesting, and tasty menu that was something to look forward to after several hours driving a vanload of handwashing sinks. It was in one of their meals that I found food for thought when driving a week later past the huge Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine on my way through Germany to Luxembourg’s Haxogreen as part of my European hacker camp summer tour.
The meal was deep-fried soy protein strips and the mine is probably one of Western Europe’s dirtiest and most problematic CO2 sources in a country that likes to imagine itself as environmentally friendly, so where in this unlikely connection did I find a pairing?
Finding The Point Of It All With The Aid Of A Vegan Breakfast
Looking into the gigantic pit at Garzweiler, while the earth grapples with environmental difficulties all around, it’s easy to pack up and go home. After all where’s the point in saving a few tons of CO2 when the German power industry is belching the stuff away like it’s 1972? But we’re hardware hackers, and we spend out time idly thinking of solutions rather than glumly accepting the futility of trying.
Which brings me back to that meal. Deep-fried soy protein strips don’t sound very appetising, but if I told you they’d given it just the right combination of fattiness, salt, and crispiness to make the perfect bacon replacement then maybe you’d at least understand why it made an impression.
Have you ever tried vegan fake bacon? It’s underwhelming, to say the least. Pink rubber strips with a suspiciously uniform consistency and a vaguely baconish flavour, they’re an expensive way to remind you of what you’re missing. Meanwhile the MCH caterers had nailed what makes bacon so bacony, by not trying to make bacon at all and devlivering something that very explicitly wasn’t being represented as bacon. On my MCH breakfast plate I had the perfect metaphor for how to approach green projects as a hacker, even if it took me a week to understand it.
Whether it’s fair or not, it’s safe to say there’s a long-held perception among consumers that the eco-version of a product is never going to be as good as the real thing. LED light bulbs and cyclonic vacuum cleaners may be triumphs of 21st century technology, but as anyone who has used some of the cheaper organic-solvent-free paints will tell you, sometimes eco-freindly substitutes are a mediocre substitute.
The lesson that came to me as the autobahn wound its way for miles round that huge hole in the ground was this: that just as with so many commercial attempts at plant-based food we are doomed to make a poor substitute if our solutions only seek to replicate what went before. Instead as hardware hackers, when faced with an environmental challenge we should seek to subvert what went before rather than simply make a bad job of copying it.
Ask Why, Don’t Simply Go Along With It
It’s easy to say that as a call to action, but how about an example? Oddly, while the LED light was cited as a triumph of an eco-friendly product, it serves to highlight a perfect case of clinging to an older technology. While an LED is a low voltage device, the LED lights most of us use are high voltage devices designed to replicate a filament lamp invented powered by a high-voltage AC mains supply, both of which were 19th-century inventions.
As a result our LED lights have a bunch of electronics to bring the mains voltage down to LED voltage, all of which serves only to waste power and to shorten the lifetime of the device. Why do we still use 19th century power distribution within our houses to run low voltage equipment? Finding an alternative that wastes less energy is what I’d call subverting what went before, rather than simply adapting the new to be compatible.
Driving past Garzweiler made a deep impression on me, one that persists more than a month later. I come from a place where lignite wasn’t mined and which has mostly shut its coal-fired power stations, so to be brought face to face with something which should by rights have ended decades ago was a shock. My voice is not enough to see it closed, but as an engineer I can turn my mind to ways to make its energy unnecessary. I hope you can too.
Garzweiler panorama: Raimond Spekking / CC BY-SA 4.0.
In 1981, I had a vegetarian hotdog that came in a can. It seemed a little too real. But I stopped eating meat 2 years before.
It took about ten years before I tried such things, not because I.missed them, but a burger or dog in a bun has its own appeal.
But back then, it wasn’t mostly about meat substitutes. I couldn’t stand meat,gave it up as soon as I felt I had the power.
We ate our beans and rice, tried tofu, tempeh and seitan. Ate nuts, which pu on pounds but are a good source of protein
It’s more recently, as people feel an obligation to give up meat, that there’s a lot more meat substitutes. So they can move without giving up”meat”
So this brings up an interesting thought exercise. I have a product I’m writing code for that controls the pressure of a hydraulic cylinder. Nominally it’s just controlling a proportional relief valve that sets the pressure the cylinder operates at. Thanks to some other valves in the system it is possible to operate the cylinder in more of a bang-bang operation where the proportional relief is used to raise or lower the pressure in the cylinder and then another valve deactivates to trap that pressure for the majority of time.
The downside to a method like this is cylinder pressure may not be able to adjust near as often or maintain a desired setpoint as well, but it would save a little waste in the form of hydraulic oil heating as there is a constant displacement pump in the system that will always be moving oil no matter what the cylinder pressure. So if it spends 90% of the time at an idle pressure of 100-200 psi and 10% of the time around 800-1200 psi there is some energy loss that can be mitigated.
On an individual machine basis this is saving, at best, a couple horsepower on a machine that is usually operating in the low 100s. For an individual customer it’s completely inconsequential in terms of savings.
Over several thousand machines retailed this does add up to some fair fuel savings on a global scale. Is it worth the code complexity and potential loss in core performance? From a business case sense the answer is a resounding no, but in an ethical sense it’s subject to opinion.
Frequency drive powered motors driving hydraulic pumps are _old_ technology now.
Pressure on demand is economic (power saved covers the extra cost).
Maybe marginal at piddling power levels.
Only a couple of HP shouldn’t even require hydraulics though, in that case servos (broadly defined) are economic.
They’ve had all electric small injection molding machines for at least a decade now. Good ones, all brands.
Variable Frequency Drives may not be as efficient as one might think. The energy consumed to drive the SCR’s can be an additional 10% of the energy consumed by the motor.
Looking at the system’s duty cycle is important.
Conversely, there are the wear and tear issues of running a system at 100% even with a bypass.
A lot of people wouldn’t know a subversive idea if it slapped them in the face.
The industrial world is running low enough on a few bottleneck resources that it’s starting to affect future projections. The people in charge of knowing this know this, and they’re trying to manage a controlled glide into pre-modern living conditions for most people who have become accustomed to much more than their ancestors have had. Trying to finesse a way to let hundreds of millions of people down without it coming back to them and literally losing their heads. People in charge must do this, or they will not survive.
What we’re seeing is austerity marketing. Trying to make the austerity empowering, heroic. No, believe it or not, the mega-industrialists did not suddenly change their mind and decide that they wanted to save the world instead of bending it over and having their way with it. Keep in mind that for every action, there is a good reason and then there is the real reason.
Oh, and giant mega-farms of hyper-genegineered soy and rapeseed and such combined with factories processing it into peasant sludge are NOT more eco-friendly than small-scale diverse hybrid farming and animal husbandry. It simply makes them more money, and it gets rid of kulak competitors at the same time. That’s why they want it. They do not want to protect your environment. They do not like you. Quite the opposite.
The image is from the Kenari mining planet
Were the volunteers warned ahead of time?
If so, fine, you do you.
If not, they should walk (drive off in blown American big block V8 powered land yachts, roosting gravel on the hippies).
Herbivores are as bad a Mormons about preaching.
Also. Author should at least understand the first thing about electric power before talking about low voltage power distribution and efficiency. Clearly no clue. Expected from the greenies, but not from HackaDay.
The author is an Engineer? What kind? Shenanigans! Job title or education?
Yeah I was about to say… Have fun building a 5VDC power grid. But I assume they meant having a central, efficient converter on premises stepping down the grid and distributing it instead of a separate converter inside every bulb, which would make a bit more sense but would require so many resources to retrofit everything that it might never pay off.
Exactly.
There is a reason for high voltage transmission: V=IR
Until we can run superconductor wires.
Or microwave.
Giant recharge coil under the entire home,Send power wireless?
Some Germans ideas are beyond crazy.
We (not me) build the prototype pebble-bed reactor “AVR reactor” (Pebble-bed reactors seem to have a strange cult like follower fan base.) [1] It failed. Big. REALLY BIG. Currently estimates are that alone tearing it down will cost more than 1.000.000.000 €. And we build another one. Guess what, failed even bigger.
So, now for the crazy: the energy delivered by the AVR should be used for coal gasification [2]. Because, well, North Rhine-Westphalia was the King of bituminous coal industry in Germany. In 1969 (AVR went hot that year) the decline of the coal industry was expected, exploitation going heavily down and totally folded in 2018. But gasification! Bright future for NRW!
So we (not me) had an earth killing industry (coal) and tried to invented a not working new earth killing industry (PBR) to make the other industry survive. Crazy.
Anyone knows how much it would cost to build and run a solar panel plant? Just a single factory constantly producing panels from sand and aluminium (etc etc) day in, day out? Just for fun, anyone has numbers?
(AVR history is a good read. As usual with nuclear stuff in Germany it is full with lying scumbag industry leaders, mishandling nuclear waste and losing all control over costs.)
1: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AVR_reactor
2: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coal_gasification
I agree with the thought, though when considering DC home electronics it is not so easy to move away from standards built into existing structures (especially the older ones that were never designed with services and upgrades in mind), and I’m not sure we should in general anyway.
Your computer might be a DC device, but it draws maybe 4KW if its high end and/or loaded with storage, you can’t sanely transmit enough power to deal with that sort of draw in the normal DC voltage ranges as a “ring main” replacement – you start getting into need separate dedicated cable runs and breakers for any high draw device or cables that are so stupidly thick you can’t afford them… Lighting as a separate circuit could be done sanely I think, the existing standards for AC lighting wiring is probably sufficiently overspec for a direct conversion into a DC LED light circuit, with how low watter LED bulbs are, so transitions couldn’t be simpler, just buy the right bulbs and fit that one giant transformer engineered to last ‘forever’ per circuit near the existing breaker.
If you think copper is getting scarce and expensive now, just wait until every structure on earth has to be wired to handle the amperage of everything running on low voltage DC while keeping up with the wattage of the larger appliances. Or else two separate circuits, one high AC and the other low DC.
The Achilles heel of the green movement is a chronic and habitual failure to think things through to conclusion. Solar panels don’t last and contain a bunch of ultra-rare materials. Wind power also doesn’t last and causes all kinds of unintended consequences. The upkeep costs must be figured in. There’s not enough resources to EVER build the batteries required for most of the all-electric ecosystem. They don’t care. They’re making heaps of money off of status signaling and NGO political patronage, and the concern for the environment is only a veneer. A PR stunt. The cynicism is disgusting. At least a lot more people are starting to figure out the con game behind faux-“environmentalism” and maybe soon we’ll be able to pursue nature conservationalism for real.
I mostly agree,
However solar I would argue with you over, as it really doesn’t (have to) contain anything meaningfully rare at all and the endurance of a panel is huge, even panels from the earliest days when degradation was bad still work badly today if they avoided mechanical damage several decades later, and modern panels are likely to functionally outlast the humans that fit them degrading so slowly that you are not going to really notice the degredation in decades, as its so low the degradation is entirely lost in the noise caused by how clean the panel surface is and the general variability of sun intensity at the ground in the real world. It will only really show up in the lab in the shorter term.
Wind is much more dubious, but right now it does seem way more than worthwhile, as something has to be done about greenhouse gas emissions, and while other avenues also have to be pursued wind is available and cheap.
Who ever said anything about an all-electric needing batteries, and even if you insist a more electric future does need vast electrical energy storage there are so very many battery techs that need wildly different resources that it is not implausible.
I’ve been a subversive all my life and would not have it any other way. In my last job I stood up for fellow workers and uncovered a massive multi-million pound fraud the company were doing on worker’s wages. It went to the Houses of Parliament and the company was forced to spend 20 Million £ on weights and measures machinery. Right now I’ve joined a new group of subversives acting against a bunch of pretend subversives – a prominent UK trade union. I love vegan food, but have always wondered if it is ethical to eat vegans?
The problem is, most vegetarian diets get much of their protein from legumes or nuts. There are people allergic to either, and I know one individual who is allergic to a substance that can be found in many of both. (The dieticians are nodding their heads at this point, saying “ah yes, that one “) There are vegetarian diets that would work for her — soybeans are safe, and almonds appear to be, and she can tolerate “cooked with” traces of things, and _proper_ refried beans have been processed enough to denature whatever it is — but it certainly isn’t as simple as “gimme a veggie burger”.
Or “gimme a burger”; fewer people are allergic to meats. Though I know one person who had to give up her plan to be a large animal vet because she turned out to be allergic to cows.
This doesn’t mean a green diet is impossible; it just means it’s a bit harder to do group cookery unless you know what sensitivities are in this crowd and/or plan enough alternatives.
Proper refried beans contain lard. Delicious nutritious lard.
Covering large swathes of the Earth in monocrops drenched in glyphosate and eradicating all plant biodiversity for millions of hectacres is “””green””” but it’s not good for the environment. You’d think we would have learned this lesson during the dust bowl. We took vast plains made fertile by roaming buffalo, got rid of the buffalo, then drained every bit of that richness from the soil in a couple generations. And no, the combined farts of a continent-wide herd of buffalo did not cause mass extinctions.
The people advertising this to you are liars. They just want to monopolize the core market of feeding people and muscle out independent techniques which have survived in harmony with nature for hundreds of thousands of years. And yes they will employ and bribe shameless scientists to re-write history and convince people of things which are so obviously wrong that you have to give up all curiosity to accept their framing.
You make an excellent point; I fear some commentors have got stuck in the detail, but I think even they would concede that the best subversion is one where the potential opposition never realises they were potential opposition, nor realises that you see a different paradigm, nor really thinks they have been diverted in their course at all.
May I suggest leaving the existing light circuits in your house (as backup, perhaps with little switches hidden on the panel) and using PoE to the light socket +- the lightswitch as you find neccessary? Maybe in 50 years we’ll all be doing it!
Yes, Light bulbs weren’t really efficient, maybe.
But they weren’t harmful to the environment, either.
The materials they did consist of, glass and metal, were not poisonous waste.
They didn’t cause RFI/TVI, either. Their electromagnetic compatibility was good. They caused no harm to the radio spectrum. And they did could survive an EMP.
Incandescent lamps were also useful for other things than producing light or heat.
They could be used as fuses (the Yaesu FT-101 has one in the receiver line), could act as a controller in charging rechargeable batteries, could be used as a field strength meter in the radio field (tuning an oscillator; antenna matching).
All in all, the incandescent lamp was truly ingenious, most likely because of its humble design and versatility.
Unlike energy-savings lamps and LED bulbs.
Incandescent lamps also did not require any power supply. And they did work with both AC and DC.
And their light spectrum was clean, natural. Like fire or sun light. They didn’t harm animals, insects.
That’s something the energy-savings bulbs did and the LED bulbs still do.:
The former was smelly and creating a total unnatural type of light, with ugly spikes in the spectrum. It caused depressions, too.
My family called these bulbs “grave light”, because of their moody light.
The latter, the LED bulb, has a strong blue emission that’s filtered, more or less.
Blue light can damage eye-sight on the long run, according to current discussions.
And it again is attracting or confusing insects of the night.
In principle, there are (still) other alternatives, like Halogen based incandescent lamps.
But they’re being phased out, too. Because of the LED lamps.
What we, as a society, do is avoiding or delaying the finding for a solution to our energy problem.
Instead of fixing the power sources and continue to use and improve environmental friendly incandescent lamps,
we’re trying to reduce/limit power consumption and use poisonous lamps instead. Is that really a good tradeoff?
Caution: tin foil hat area!!!
