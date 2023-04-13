Square-Wheeled Bike Is Actually An Amazing Tracked Build

The invention of the wheel is considered one of the crowning achievements of early humanity. Squares don’t roll, after all. [The Q] decided to build a square-wheeled bike anyway, with a neat tracked setup that makes for an awesome visual gag.

The wheels are made out of C-angle steel, making them both stout and incredibly heavy. While they don’t really need the additional structure for strength, they feature spokes which mount a central hub for attaching the “wheels” to a bicycle axle. The squares aren’t designed to roll, though. Instead, they are fitted with gears and rollers, upon which a track made of bicycle chain and tires is fitted. When the rider pedals, this turns the track, propelling the bike along. Cleverly, the track mechanism is neatly hidden by some framing, confusing passers-by.

The riding experience is noisy, thanks to the tracks. There’s also plenty of rolling resistance. It’s unlikely bikes like these will become mainstream transport anytime soon, nor will you see them at the velodrome. Regardless, it’s certainly a great way to turn heads at the park.

  2. Every dozen years or so, someone releases a rear track mechanism for allowing bikes to pedal relatively efficiently when in snow or mud, although they’re rubber belt based, and I feel like this could work well in those sorts of conditions — at least until the track gets all jammed up.
    This is a really great build and an excellent visual joke.

  5. WTF, That is not how spokes are attached, they go full length through the holes then go into screw-holders at the rim
    If they clicked in like that they would pop out at the slightest bump.
    Or did he somehow put small nuts in that impossible to reach place? And if so, why?

