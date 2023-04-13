The invention of the wheel is considered one of the crowning achievements of early humanity. Squares don’t roll, after all. [The Q] decided to build a square-wheeled bike anyway, with a neat tracked setup that makes for an awesome visual gag.
The wheels are made out of C-angle steel, making them both stout and incredibly heavy. While they don’t really need the additional structure for strength, they feature spokes which mount a central hub for attaching the “wheels” to a bicycle axle. The squares aren’t designed to roll, though. Instead, they are fitted with gears and rollers, upon which a track made of bicycle chain and tires is fitted. When the rider pedals, this turns the track, propelling the bike along. Cleverly, the track mechanism is neatly hidden by some framing, confusing passers-by.
The riding experience is noisy, thanks to the tracks. There’s also plenty of rolling resistance. It’s unlikely bikes like these will become mainstream transport anytime soon, nor will you see them at the velodrome. Regardless, it’s certainly a great way to turn heads at the park.
12 thoughts on “Square-Wheeled Bike Is Actually An Amazing Tracked Build”
The square-wheeled bike with a tracked setup sounds like a unique visual gag. While it may not be practical for mainstream transport or velodrome racing, it’s definitely an attention-grabbing invention.
Fcking ai
Every dozen years or so, someone releases a rear track mechanism for allowing bikes to pedal relatively efficiently when in snow or mud, although they’re rubber belt based, and I feel like this could work well in those sorts of conditions — at least until the track gets all jammed up.
This is a really great build and an excellent visual joke.
Evolution just took one giant leap backwards. Next project should be how to make fire cool objects instead of heating them.
Like this???
Making Fire That Actually Freezes Things Instead of Burns Them—Cold Fire Part 2
https://youtu.be/cUpv2AqbZ1E
Heat powered refrigerators were popular in the early 20th century. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Absorption_refrigerator
The history of the wheel goes backwards!
WTF, That is not how spokes are attached, they go full length through the holes then go into screw-holders at the rim
If they clicked in like that they would pop out at the slightest bump.
Or did he somehow put small nuts in that impossible to reach place? And if so, why?
They’re not even wheels, they don’t turn, forces are different, why do you think they have to be constructed in the same way as wheels?
Looks like they’re just welded on.
This is really funny!
My brother tried this way back when the Earth Shoe came out based on the shape of a human footprint in sand.
