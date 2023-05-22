Dear Ubuntu,
I hope this letter finds you well. I want to start by saying that our time together has been one of creativity and entertainment, a time in which you gave me the tools to develop a new career, to run a small electronics business, make fun things, and to write several thousand articles for Hackaday and other publications, but for all that it’s sadly time for our ways to part. The magic that once brought us together has faded, and what remains is in danger of becoming a frustration.
In our early days as an item you gave me for the first time a Linux distro that was complete, fast, and easy to use without spending too much time at the CLI or editing config files to make things happen; you gave me a desktop that was smooth and uncluttered, and you freed me from all those little utilities that were required to make Windows usable. You replaced the other distros I’d been using, you dual-booted with my Windows machines, and pretty soon you supplanted the Microsoft operating system entirely.
We’ve been together for close to two decades now, and in that time we’ve looked each other in the eye across a variety of desktop and laptop computers. My trusty Dell Inspiron 640 ran you for over a decade through several RAM, HDD, and SSD upgrades, and provided Hackaday readers with the first few years of my writing. Even the Unity desktop couldn’t break our relationship, those Linux Mint people weren’t going to tear us asunder! You captured my text, edited my videos and images, created my PCBs and CAD projects, and did countless more computing tasks. Together we made a lot of people happy, and for that I will always be grateful.
But over the last few years, I’ve noticed that our relationship has slowly become one less of harmony and more of frustration. Like middle-aged spread, you became progressively more bloated, your moments of freezing became obvious and inconvenient, and the delays to open some indispensable pieces of software became too long to simply explain as the result of having other apps running in the background. Our once close relationship has become strained by endless waiting for Snap packaged applications to load, and by my USB peripherals mysteriously refusing to talk to applications they’ve been used with for years.
I understand that Snap is meant to release us from dependency hell and I know why you’ve put each one in its own little sandbox, but honestly, even ChromeOS running a Linux application in its virtual machine is faster than this, and it doesn’t require everything to come from one distribution hub, or mess with access to hardware. I need my machine’s performance back, I need using a peripheral to stop being a lottery. I need more, Ubuntu, I need a distro that understands me and works with me, not against me!
I’ve tried to work around my frustrations, tried to convince myself that maybe if I had a faster laptop we could be happy together, but I can’t help thinking about the older generation PC in my hackerspace running Arch that Just Works, and Just Works without having to wait several minutes for Prusa Slicer to load. I realise that I can’t go on living a lie, I need to move on and find a distro that gives me the performance and stability I crave.
I need you to know that I didn’t jump to this conclusion in an instant. I kept the faith, I kept hoping every fresh distribution update would fix your shortcomings, and I even defended you when confronted with the other, leaner, distros my friends use. But I sense we’ve passed the point of no return, and a relationship built on frustration is no way to live. Let’s remember the good times, writing an article lying in a hammock at BornHack, or cracking how to number-crunch millions of words of corpus text on a mundane laptop. We traveled a long way together, and for that I’m grateful.
The transition will be painless enough, I won’t even uninstall you. Instead I have a new SSD in the mail, and I’ll transfer you in your drive to your own caddy. We’ll still see each other from time to time, and maybe if you can Snap out of your midlife crisis one day we’ll get back together. Meanwhile, thanks for all the good things you allowed me to do over the years, and I hope your maintainers can help you through your current difficulties.
Yours,
Jenny List
19 thoughts on “Dear Ubuntu…”
Well, CLI time and editing configs, for my whole life i thought that’s the point of running Linux!
I would say that BEING ABLE to have useful CLI time and to edit configs is one of the major points of running Linux for those of us who live primarily in GUI-land. Mostly we want stuff to simply work and work well. Using a terminal, either because there’s no GUI alternative or because the command line is just faster and easier, is not a problem for most of us at all. HAVING to open a terminal to troubleshoot and fix things that used to ‘just work’ before an ‘upgrade’ initiated by some developer who believes that function follows form rather than the other way around, or that testing is for users, is a PITA and a loss of productivity.
Bazinga.
dude they are like many non pro money commercials
.. theyr products so , along with many other similiars
I hate to say it, but I agree with Jenny :(
I have been thinking of moving to some other flavor.
In the past 6 years Ubuntu just gets slower and slower.
Same here. I was a Xubuntu user, so switching to Debian+XFCE was just a matter of installing a few desktop themes (and the Plank desktop bar). And it has proven to be a very fruitful relation for me.
This is apparently not a usual use case, but I like having constantly used programs as quick launch icons at the bottom of the screen, and every time snaps update, those break. So irritating. I’m glad to apt-get upgrade things, and I get why not having to deal with dependencies makes snaps attractive, but ugh they sure can be frustrating.
What’s “Ubuntu”?
Slackware forever!
Ubuntu has always been a clutter and a mess, their only merit was to package up-to-date programs faster than the others…
Ubuntu is kinda the Windows
I gave it a go when Debian was lagging behind, but since then I quickly came back to my fav debian. Easy to manage, solid as a rock, and while not so slim like Slack, still pretty decent.
A pretty deeply customized Tinycore Linux is also quite clean.
Dear Patrick Volkerding,
Just writing to thank you for 25 years of computational bliss. Your consitent text-mode install, your reliable updates, your standard KDE, over 10 years of consistent TXZ packaging, and a lifetime of SysV make me love you all the more. Furthermore, I would like to thank your steadfast consistency in support of Unix. My daily prayers to Alien Bob via the Church of the SubGenius always include my pleas for your eternal life and health.
And did you know that systemd is over a million LOC? Just sayin.
Love and Peace through superior computational power,
Brian
So it wasn’t just me? I thought I was doing something wrong the last few years…
Nicely put, Jenny. We are of an accord.
Ubuntustudio. And there are always older versions. But I get tired of having to sudo to make the screen stay on etc, I used to not have that.
Containerization is an excuse to not actually deal with real security issues.
I agree completely. Also I’ve had absolutely bizarre experiences with Snaps, beyond just poor performance.
I have a 16C/32T Xeon that Snaps simply will not run on. Multiple bare metal clean installs, playing with virtualization settings in the BIOS, nothing. They just don’t run. It’s the weirdest thing.
Well said. Too Much Flash and hype need more that works instead of none trusted PPA. Just let me decide what is trusted!!! Need software install that works and you don’t need to wait for a maintainer to upgrade. Also need flatpak and .application files to install / compile with out using the command line. Gui’s are the future.
I abandoned Ubuntu at Luciferic Lynx. We all have to draw the line somewhere.
I find myself in the same boat – I’ve used Ubuntu (generally the Xubuntu flavor since my first hardware was low-powered and it fit well) for a very long time. I generally live on LTS so updates are less invasive. But I spend more and more time figuring out how to obliterate snap (and I don’t consider flatpak an improvement either), side-load things and load up the PPAs so I can stick with apt-get, etc. I’m not systemd-averse, per se, and it actually does make a few things easier, but it also overcomplicates in so many ways (and since the legacy code is still present, it can be difficult to tell where new problems actually lie).
I haven’t experienced the hanging and bloating to the extent Jenny mentions, but I’m getting close to falling back to straight Debian and XFCE; it’s closer to parity with my RPi experience.
Gui’s are the future. But access to a CLI are also important. In the future AI will rule so CLI’s will be their easiest access to a machine. For now Snaps need to be fixed, A GUI compile solution with dependencies automatically installed needs to be created, flatpak and .appimage needs to be intergrated into Snaps, and this nonsense about not allowing a PPA to download files without just a warning is only good for commercial customers not every day users.
