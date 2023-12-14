It is a classic problem when designing with op amps: you need the output to go to zero, but — for most op amps — you can’t quite get down to the supply rail. If your power options are a positive voltage and ground, you can’t get down to zero without a special kind of op amp which might not meet your needs. The best thing to do is provide a negative supply to the chip. Don’t have one? [Peter Demchenko] can help. He uses a simple two-transistor multivibrator along with some diodes and capacitors to generate a minimal negative voltage for this purpose.
The circuit is simple and only produces a small negative voltage. He mentions that into a 910 ohm load, he sees about -0.3V. Not much, but enough to get that op amp down to zero with a reasonable load. Unlike other circuits he’s used in the past, this one is efficient. With a 5-volt input, it draws less than 1.5 mA.
His previous circuit used LEDs and photocells, which led to low noise but wasn’t the best for efficiency. However, it is still a clever idea.
There are many ways to get a negative voltage like this. If you have an RS232 interface anyway, you might be able to swipe some from the port or your own driver, although it might be noisier than you want.
We’ve written extensively about “the negative rail” and how to get it. Of course, you can always throw a module at the problem. What’s your favorite way of getting a negative supply?
5 thoughts on “Quick Negative Voltage For An Op Amp”
When designing op-amp circuits, you’re often using a chip with 2, 4, 6 etc. amplifiers on the same die when you only need 1,3,5… so you end up with an extra. Instead of using many parts to make an oscillator, it might be easier to build a relaxation oscillator charge pump using the spare op-amp.
I count three fewer parts. Not that much better, but still.
https://electronics.stackexchange.com/questions/210233/any-downside-to-using-a-charge-pump-for-an-op-amp-negative-supply
Isn’t that a chicken-egg problem? Using an opamp to generate the negative voltage needed by an opamp on the same die…
Ahh I used to use the good old ICL7660 for making -ve voltages or as a voltage doubler, later the tech went into the MAX232 and made a legend in the RS-232 era.
Today, just use an MCU digital output or push-pull drive to a capacitor and two diodes, then a filter cap.
Wrong answers only? I prefer to get a bunch of (indirectly heated) triodes and use them as diodes or electrically-heated thermionic converters if you prefer. There’s a weak but steady and measurable DC voltage difference that forms because some electrons do still “boil” off a hot cathode and “condense” on the cool anode even though you haven’t specifically applied a positive voltage to attract them. If you ground the cathode, and electrons leave it and enter the the anode (or the grid, but you could tie that to the anode to get it out of the way or to whatever’s the most positive rail you have convenient to try and get more current), then there has been a current flow and the anode must be more negative than ground in that case.
