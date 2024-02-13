Tool Changing? Bah! Just Add A Second Gantry

What’s a dual gantry 3D printer? It’s a machine with two completely independent XY motion systems, with two independent hot ends, sharing the same build platform. That might be a little hard to visualize, so head over to [Zruncho 3D]’s Dueling Zero project and get a good look at what what a dual gantry machine looks like.
Let’s take a moment to quickly cover the different ways to create multi-filament prints before we dive into what’s different with Dueling Zero. One way to print in multiple filaments (for example, multiple colors) is to swap filaments between a single print head, which is what the Prusa MMU and the Bambu AMS do. However, the main tradeoff is that the filament swapping process can be time-consuming. Another option is IDEX (Independent Dual EXtruder) which has two separate hot ends on the same axis. The main downside there is that an IDEX printer has essentially doubled the moving mass on the axis, which limits speed and can affect print quality. Then there’s toolchanging printers like the Prusa XL, which swap entire heads as needed but have a much higher cost.
The Dueling Zero instead adds a completely independent second gantry, so it has two print heads (like an IDEX) but thanks to the mechanical design it acts much more like a single-extruder 3D printer in terms of print quality and motion control. Speed and acceleration aren’t limited by added mass, either, which is good because slow printers are rapidly falling out of style.
We love how clean and finished the design is. At its core, [Zruncho 3D]’s dual gantry mod (designated D0) is based on the Voron Zero design. Dueling Zero is, to our knowledge, the only open-source and fully documented dual gantry printer out there, which is pretty wild. Watch it in action in the short video, embedded below.
Ok. So maybe light gold and dark gold were a poor choice for this demonstration, and a multicoloured cylinder is not really compelling, but the gantries seemed to move as they were supposed to.
One nice extra feature of IDEX printers is mirror mode and copy mode, where they print two of something at the same time.
Since they share a y axis, they can’t do two completely different parts.
This printer has independent x and y axis.
So, if the firmware (can be made to) supports it, it ought to be able to do two independent prints.
It will lose some time if one print has a much bigger layer than another. Unlike mirror mode, they’ll end up waiting on each other. Still would be pretty cool.
