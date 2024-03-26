2024 Hackaday Europe: Workshops Announced, Get Your Tickets

There are only a few weeks left until Hackaday Europe takes place in Berlin on April 13th and 14th. With only one full day of programming, we simply can’t run as many workshops as we do at Supercon, but what we do have should tickle your fancy. As if that weren’t enough, there will be at least a few other impromptu workshops and activities to distract you from the talks.

If you’re thinking of attending, get your tickets now for both the event and the workshops of your choice. There are only a few left, and workshops sell out like hotcakes.

Official Workshops

Jaap Meijers

Light modulation: Listening to Light, Seeing Sound Ever wondered what light sounds like? In this workshop you will make the visible audible and the audible visible. By means of a small solar panel and loudspeaker you will discover the hidden frequencies that surround us. You will also experiment with sending music via visible light. Paul Beech

Loud Bangs. Uncensored Robot Carnage. You’ll be given a microcontroller, code examples and a bunch of wheels, mounts and other frills. With the support from a couple of tinkerers you have to build a robot to complete five simple tasks. Robots can be remote controlled or autonomous. Bonuses for autonomy. Prizes for innovation, hilarity and maybe even for completing the tasks.