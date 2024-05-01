Picking a storage medium for data preservation can be a conflicting time. Sure, they say optical storage tends to last, but it can’t be as straightforward as just burning everything onto Blu-Rays, right? Here’s a paper from Canadian Conservation Institute, teaching you the basics of using compact disks for data storage, it appears, without missing a single detail, and taking about ten minutes to read.
Here, you will learn about the different kinds of disks available and how their manufacturing-inherent qualities affect their preservation capabilities. Are dual-layer DVDs better than single-layer ones, or is it the opposite? How do CDs compare? And what about Blu-Ray disks? Wonder no more, here you will get answers to questions you didn’t known to ask. Data preservation is a game of numbers to preserve numbers, and this paper also outlines how to properly record, store, and test your disks to raise your chances.
Whether you’re only looking to delve into data preservation, or trying to improve your own policies, this looks like is a perfect document for you. After all, if you’re not aware of the best practices, you might end up having to digitize old floppies or even LaserDisks – not that those aren’t fun journeys to read about, of course, and we recommend it. Data preservation isn’t just about optical disks, of course – it’s a practice with a rich history.
One thought on “A Primer On Optical Storage Data Preservation”
Thanks for the link. Good info.
At least here at home, I am swimming in disk space, so there is no need for a ‘Data Preservation’ plan in the sense of having a ‘set of optical disks’ or ‘tapes’ of old data that maybe one day need to access. What’s a terrabyte or two, or three now? I can simply keep all the data I want ‘spinning’ and then keep good backups on and off site that are rotated in the backup cycle. This means the spinning and backup media will always be the latest tech within the last couple of years and no worries of it corrupting due to age or having no device able to read old media down the road. Always spinning and accessible — that’s my motto now. And when I am six feet under, no one will care about the data (ie. no need for 100 year ‘shelf’ life). This wasn’t the case only a few years ago, when you had to ‘clean’ your spinning disk(s) and save off a bunch of data so you can get more ‘space’ . We’ve come a long way since those days.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)