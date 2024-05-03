In our continuing coverage of the ROG Ally modding community, we would be amiss to not mention a seriously impressive mod — a dual screen project for the x86 gaming handheld by [YesItsKira]! Single screen devices can feel cramped, and this mod is a prime example of a dedicated hacker taking things into her own hands. In particular, the mechanics of this mod are done wonderfully, thanks to a custom-designed 3D printed Ally back cover.
The second screen connects through a USB-C port, held above the main screen by a sturdy printed hinge at whatever angle you want it. As a pleasant surprise, it’s also touch-enabled! The mod is fully open source and well documented — everything you need to print is published on Thingiverse, a detailed assembly guide with pictures is on GitHub, and the BOM is at the bottom of the guide.
Apart from printed parts, you only need a few things off Amazon, it’s that easy to source. Electronics-wise, this mod uses a Raspberry Pi-suited HDMI screen, wiring it up through an integrated USB-C dock; which means you can still charge your handheld while using the dual-screen solution!
Interested in modifications for your ROG Ally, but not quite ready to bolt on a second display? Check out this phenomenally documented battery upgrade from an iFixit staffer that we recently covered.
One thought on “Dual-Screen Mod For The ROG Ally Handheld”
“Single screen devices can feel cramped…”
That sentence made me smile. As a kid of the 80’s I am pleased and amazed with everything that has a build in screen bigger then 320×200 and weighs less then 10kg. Now we have technology that fit’s into a pocket, and has a screen resolution that we would kill for 2 decodes ago and it doesn’t even require a power cord!
And still it isn’t enough, the double screen looks cool, I have to admit, a pity that the color temperatures don’t match a problem you’ll never notice if you only have one screen.
Honestly, I’m still amazed that modern devices always are full color, a I grew up with b/w, green and amber, the day I hooked my C64 onto a the portable color TV of my older brother was a memorable day. Sigh… I’m getting old.
Nonetheless, cool project! The add-on looks very nice and polished.
