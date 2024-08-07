We love close-up pictures of intricate work, and [w] hits the spot with a tiny joule thief in a fuse case (social media post, embedded below) powered by an old coin cell from a watch. It’s so tiny!
A joule thief is a sort of minimum-component voltage booster that can suck nearly every last drop of energy from even seemingly-drained batteries, and is probably most famously used to light LEDs from cells that are considered “dead”.
Many joule thief designs feature hand-wound coils, which is great for junk box builds but certainly becomes more of a challenge for a tiny build like this one.
We really like that [w] salvaged a miniscule coil from an Ethernet transformer, most of which look like blocky SMD components from the outside but actually contain tiny coils.
The joule thief has been the basis of plenty of hacks over the years, and it’s always nice to see new twists on the concept.
Miniature 'Joule thief' in a fuse case powered by a 10 year old watch battery 😈 pic.twitter.com/flJHggDRc8
— w (@WFrwrd) August 7, 2024
6 thoughts on “Forget Ship In A Bottle, How About Joule Thief In A Fuse Tube?”
How efficient is a Joule Thief exactly?
Sure, it can run off of a “dead” battery, but the amount of energy remaining in the battery is less than 5-10% extra. If the running efficiency of the circuit is less than 90% you end up losing more energy than gaining.
I’ve heard 50-60%.
It doesn’t matter because you can us cells that were already “dead” in their original application.
only if you use new cells in it
But sure the wasted efficiency is better then 90% of nothing? Those dead batteries would end up in the trash otherwise is generally the thinking?
Is this an US fuse or an European fuse? It looks like an US fuse (6,3×32), but I’m not exactly sure.
I’m wondering, because our European fuses (5×20) are smaller and more of a challenge to work with.
The US type is often being used in CB radio power cords, that’s were I know them of.
That is weird, considering the US fuses only need to work at half the voltage.
The length to diameter ratio suggests a US fuse, as its length appears to be more than 4x the diameter.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)