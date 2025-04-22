Why Physical Media Deserved To Die

Over the course of more than a decade, physical media has gradually vanished from public view. Once computers had an optical drive except for ultrabooks, but these days computer cases that even support an internal optical drive are rare. Rather than manuals and drivers included on a data CD you now get a QR code for an online download. In the home, DVD and Blu-ray (BD) players have given way to smart TVs with integrated content streaming apps for various services. Music and kin are enjoyed via smart speakers and smart phones that stream audio content from online services. Even books are now commonly read on screens rather than printed on paper.
With these changes, stores selling physical media have mostly shuttered, with much audiovisual and software content no longer pressed on discs or printed. This situation might lead one to believe that the end of physical media is nigh, but the contradiction here comes in the form of a strong revival of primarily what used to be considered firmly obsolete physical media formats. While CD, DVD and BD sales are plummeting off a cliff, vinyl records, cassette tapes and even media like 8-track tapes are undergoing a resurgence, in a process that feels hard to explain.
How big is this revival, truly? Are people tired of digital restrictions management (DRM), high service fees and/or content in their playlists getting vanished or altered? Perhaps it is out of a sense of (faux) nostalgia?
A Deserved End
Ask anyone who ever has had to use any type of physical media and they’ll be able to provide a list of issues with various types of physical media. Vinyl always was cumbersome, with clicking and popping from dust in the grooves, and gradual degradation of the record with a lifespan in the hundreds of plays. Audio cassettes were similar, with especially Type I cassettes having a lot of background hiss that the best Dolby noise reduction (NR) systems like Dolby B, C and S only managed to tame to a certain extent.
Add to this issues like wow and flutter, and the joy of having a sticky capstan roller resulting in tape spaghetti when you open the tape deck, ruining that precious tape that you had only recently bought. These issues made CDs an obvious improvement over both audio formats, as they were fully digital and didn’t wear out from merely playing them hundreds of times.
Although audio CDs are better in many ways, they do not lend themselves to portability very well unlike tape, with anti-shock read buffers being an absolute necessity to make portable CD players at all feasible. This same issue made data CDs equally fraught with issues, especially if you went into the business of writing your own (data or audio) CDs on CD-Rs. Burning coasters was exceedingly common for years. Yet the alternative was floppies – with LS-120 and Zip disks never really gaining much market share – or early Flash memory, whether USB sticks (MB-sized) or those inside MP3 players and early digital cameras. There were no good options, but we muddled on.
On the video side VHS had truly brought the theater into the home, even if it was at fuzzy NTSC or PAL quality with astounding color bleed and other artefacts. Much like audio cassette tapes, here too the tape would gradually wear out, with the analog video signal ensuring that making copies would result in an inferior copy.
Rewinding VHS tapes was the eternal curse, especially when popping in that tape from the rental store and finding that the previous person had neither been kind, nor rewound. Even if being able to record TV shows to watch later was an absolute game changer, you better hope that you managed to appease the VHS gods and had it start at the right time.
It could be argued that DVDs were mostly perfect aside from a lack of recording functionality by default and pressed DVDs featuring unskippable trailers and similar nonsense. One can also easily argue here that DVDs’ success was mostly due to its DRM getting cracked early on when the CSS master key leaked. DVDs would also introduce region codes that made this format less universal than VHS and made things like snapping up a movie during an overseas vacation effectively impossible.
This was a practice that BDs doubled-down on, and with the encryption still intact to this day, it means that unlike with DVDs you must pay to be allowed to watch BDs which you previously bought, whether this cost is included in the dedicated BD player, or the license cost for a BD video player for on the PC.
Thus, when streaming services gave access to a very large library for a (small) monthly fee, and cloud storage providers popped up everywhere, it seemed like a no-brainer. It was like paying to have the world’s largest rental store next door to your house, or a data storage center for all your data. All you had to do was create an account, whip out the credit card and no more worries.
Combined with increasingly faster and ubiquitous internet connections, the age of physical media seemed to have come to its natural end.
The Revival
Despite this perfect landscape where all content is available all the time via online services through your smart speakers, smart TVs, smart phones and so on, the number of vinyl record sales has surged the past years despite its reported death in the early 2000s. In 2024 the vinyl records market grew another few percent, with more and more new record pressing plants coming online. In addition to vinyl sales, UK cassette sales also climbed, hitting 136,000 in 2023. CD sales meanwhile have kept plummeting, but not as strongly any more.
Perhaps the most interesting part is that most of newly released vinyl are new albums, by artists like Taylor Swift, yet even the classics like Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac keep selling. As for the ‘why’, some suggest that it’s the social and physical experience of physical media and the associated interactions that is a driving factor. In this sense it’s more of a (cultural) statement, as a rejection of the world of digital streaming. The sleeve of a vinyl record also provides a lot of space for art and other creative expressions, all of which provides a collectible value.
Although so far CD sales haven’t really seen a revival, the much lower cost of producing these shiny discs could reinvigorate this market too for many of the same reasons. Who doesn’t remember hanging out with a buddy and reading the booklet of a CD album which they just put into the player after fetching it from their shelves? Maybe checking the lyrics, finding some fun Easter eggs or interesting factoids that the artists put in it, and having a good laugh about it with your buddy.
As some responded when asked, they like the more intimate experience of vinyl records along with having a physical item to own, while streaming music is fine for background music. The added value of physical media here is thus less about sound quality, and more about a (social) experience and collectibles.
On the video side of the fence there is no such cheerful news, however. In 2024 sales of DVDs, BDs and UHD (4K) BDs dropped by 23.4% year-over-year to below $1B in the US. This compares with a $16B market value in 2005, underlining a collapsing market amidst brick & mortar stores either entirely removing their DVD & BD section, or massively downsizing it. Recently Sony also announced the cessation of its recordable BD, MD and MiniDV media, as a further indication of where the market is heading.
Despite streaming services repeatedly bifurcating themselves and their libraries, raising prices and constantly pulling series and movies, this does not seem to hurt their revenue much, if at all. This is true for both audiovisual services like Netflix, but also for audio streaming services like Spotify, who are seeing increasing demand (per Billboard), even as digital track sales are seeing a pretty big drop year-over-year (-17.9% for Week 16 of 2025).
Perhaps this latter statistic is indicative that the idea of ‘buying’ a music album or film which – courtesy of DRM – is something that you’re technically only leasing, is falling out of favor. This is also illustrated by the end of Apple’s iPod personal music player in favor of its smart phones that are better suited for streaming music on the go. Meanwhile many series and some movies are only released on certain streaming platforms with no physical media release, which incentivizes people to keep those subscriptions.
To continue the big next-door-rental-store analogy, in 2025 said single rental store has now turned into fifty stores, each carrying a different inventory that gets either shuffled between stores or tossed into a shredder from time to time. Yet one of them will have That New Series™, which makes them a great choice, unless you like more rare and older titles, in which case you get to hunt the dusty shelves over at EBay and kin.
It’s A Personal Thing
Humans aren’t automatons that have to adhere to rigid programming. They have each their own preferences, ideologies and wishes. While for some people the DRM that has crept into the audiovisual world since DVDs, Sony’s MiniDisc (with initial ATRAC requirement), rootkits on audio CDs, and digital music sales continues to be a deal-breaker, others feel no need to own all the music and videos they like and put them on their NAS for local streaming. For some the lower audio quality of Spotify and kin is no concern, much like for those who listened to 64 kbit WMA files in the early 2000s, while for others only FLACs ripped from a CD can begin to appease their tastes.
Reading through the many reports about ‘the physical media’ revival, what jumps out is that on one hand it is about the exclusivity of releasing something on e.g. vinyl, which is also why sites like Bandcamp offer the purchase of a physical album, and mainstream artists more and more often opt for this. This ties into the other noticeable reason, which is the experience around physical media. Not just that of handling the physical album and operating of the playback device, but also that of the offline experience, being able to share the experience with others without any screens or other distractions around. Call it touching grass in a socializing sense.
As I mentioned already in an earlier article on physical media and its purported revival, there is no reason why people cannot enjoy both physical media as well as online streaming. If one considers the rental store analogy, the former (physical media) is much the same as it always was, while online streaming merely replaces the brick & mortar rental store. Except that these new rental stores do not take requests for tapes or DVDs not in inventory and will instead tell you to subscribe to another store or use a VPN, but that’s another can of worms.
So far optical media seems to be still in freefall, and it’s not certain whether it will recover, or even whether there might be incentives in board rooms to not have DVDs and BDs simply die. Here the thought of having countless series and movies forever behind paywalls, with occasional ‘vanishings’ might be reason enough for more people to seek out a physical version they can own, or it may be that the feared erasure of so much media in this digital, DRM age is inevitable.
Running Up That Hill
The ironic thing about this revival is that it seems influenced very much by streaming services, such as with the appearance of a portable cassette player in Netflix’s Stranger Things, not to mention Rocket Raccoon’s original Sony Walkman TPS-L2 in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
After many saw Sony’s original Walkman in the latter movie, there was a sudden surge in EBay searches for this particular Walkman, as well as replicas being produced by the bucket load, including 3D printed variants. This would seem to support the theory that the revival of vinyl and cassette tapes is more about the experiences surrounding these formats, rather than anything inherent to the format itself, never mind the audio quality.
As we’re now well into 2025, we can quite confidently state that vinyl and cassette tape sales will keep growing this year. Whether or not new (and better) cassette mechanisms (with Dolby NR) will begin to be produced again along with Type II tapes remains to be seen, but there seems to be an inkling of hope there. It was also reported that Dolby is licensing new cassette mechanisms for NR, so who knows.
Meanwhile CD sales may stabilize and perhaps even increase again, in the midst of still a very uncertain future optical media in general. Recordable optical media will likely continue its slow death, as in the PC space Flash storage has eaten its lunch and demanded seconds. Even though PCs no longer tend to have 5.25″ bays for optical drives, even a simple Flash thumb drive tends to be faster and more durable than a BD. Here the appeal of ‘cloud storage’ has been reduced after multiple incidents of data loss & leaks in favor of backing up to a local (SSD) drive.
Finally, as old-school physical audio formats experience a revival, there just remains the one question about whether movies and series will soon only be accessible via streaming services, alongside a veritable black market of illicit copies, or whether BD versions of movies and series will remain available for sale. With the way things are going, we may see future releases on VHS, to match the vibe of vinyl and cassette tapes.
In lieu of clear indications from the industry on what direction things will be heading into, any guess is probably valid at this point. The only thing that seems abundantly clear at this point is that physical media had to die first for us to learn to truly appreciate it.
31 thoughts on “Why Physical Media Deserved To Die”
For me, it’s owning a copy of (licensed, I know) media that can’t easily be revoked obsoleted or somehow made useless to me. I’m sick of having to continually pay or lose access.
“I’m sick of having to continually pay or lose access.”
And that is very good reason to have local storage as well as physical media. Sites on the net come and go. On-line content comes and goes. So, best to have what you ‘own’ local … in your hands. Otherwise, like a cell phone, they’ll nickel and dime you to death … keep paying if you want the service/storage/whatever.
Sounds like a strong argument for a NAS. Shame HDDs can be very expensive.
HDD are cheap as hell. You can store ~5700 non compressed CD on a $58 4TB drive. For a CD you’d pay $10, it’s like 1000x cheaper than the CD medium.
HDDs won’t be cheap as hell (or anything else) for much longer, thanks to tariffs. But then, that will apply to a lot of other storage media. I think I’ll learn to play my music & movies in my head. :-)
There is really only one answer to that. Arrr!
— “…vinyl records, cassette tapes and even media like 8-track tapes are undergoing a resurgence, in a process that feels hard to explain.”
People like concreteness and tactility – I think it’s something primal. Digital files on a drive or in the cloud are convenient – they take up a tiny fraction of the space needed for physical media, and they can often be accessed from anywhere on a whim. But they have no ‘heft’; they can’t be held in the hand nor seen directly, they’re essentially an abstraction.
— “Are people tired of digital restrictions management (DRM), high service fees and/or content in their playlists getting vanished or altered? Perhaps it is out of a sense of (faux) nostalgia?”
I would say ‘Yes’ to all of the above – but that’s in addition to the primalism I mentioned earlier. Also, is their such a thing as “faux nostalgia”? It’s certainly abstract, because it’s an emotion, or a state of mind. But false? I’d say that’s not even wrong – for me it simply doesn’t parse.
For those that move a lot “heft” is the last thing one wants.
Here in southern germany, small bands selling their CDs on the street/parking lots is still very much a thing. I get quite a bit of my music that way.
Also physical books! Hard to do the “hey i liked this book, it might interrest you, here take it” with digital media.
Blu-ray Disc encryption already has been cracked though
Surprised the minidisc didn’t get mentioned.
2002-2004 I worked in a very rural country music radio station in high school; essentially a repeater for a corporate station out of Atlanta. The exception being local sports and events. I have vivid memories of using 1-track mobius strip “carts” that we programmed 30 second commercials onto. There were three players we’d load for a commercial break, and 9 commercials per break so we’d have to swap carts as they played, making sure to cue them up to the start of the commercial. That place was a working museum of physical audio media. We had a license to rebroadcast regional sports and would record them on a reel-to-reel deck for playback later. Fortunately we had a more modern (early 90s) Keyboard User Interface based software package to program commercials for the more expensive sports events.
All that said, as much fun as it was to physically plug and play all that legacy hardware for a 12 hour shift. It got old after a few months doing it day in and out.
I will also admit it was fun to see how fast I could sort through the massive library of pirated CD’s at stop light just to find that one track I wanted to hear. We’d also make custom mix-CDs for house parties and girlfriends who wanted to get the hot new album before it released to make their friends jealous. Thank you Napster, mIRC, BTjunkie, and Pirate Bay for making that possible.
Now a days if my aging nerd buddies and I pirate something to physical media its more about finding the highest quality copy we can and saving to something we own.
I still buy DVDs and Blurays.
not only do I remove the vunerabilty of a service removing the content, I get better quality, extras, and content that is not easy to find on streaming in the UK – Planet of the Apes, the TV series anyone? Buck Rogers?… (yes I’m strange but I like the old SF shows…)
Oh vinyl. The sleeves were a deposit of added value you can’t attach to a streamed album. Jethro Tull’s “Thick as Brick” included a little phony newspaper which reportedly took more effort than the album itself, Alice Cooper’s “Billion Dollar Babies” had the lyrics printed on the back of a billion dollar bill, and on and on… plus your bunch of LPs gave you cred among your peers.
I think we’re yearning for the return of that experience and the surety of owning physical touchable stuff you can strut to family and friends.
“WHY PHYSICAL MEDIA DESERVED TO DIE”
The WEF famously put it another way: “You’ll own nothing and be happy.”
I believe they are correct about the ‘You’ll own nothing’, I’ve yet to see the increased happiness. Maybe these days are more volatile, maybe I’m more susceptible, owning stuff and deciding what to do with it gives me a bit of stability in life.
Flip side: “Things will own you, and one will still not be happy”.
“WHY PHYSICAL MEDIA DESERVED TO DIE”
The WEF famously put it another way: “You’ll own nothing and be happy.”
At least with physical media you’re less likely to have unitntended duplicates.
One nice thing abut the decline of music CDs and DVDs is that they can now be bought VERY cheaply (~$1 each) at thrift stores (i.e.: Goodwill). After many years of scrounging CD racks, which is itself a pleasant way to spend a half hour for us retirees, I now have a 2,200+ music CD collection and can make my own playlists of those CDs ripped to flacs on my 1 TByte disk drive. This doesn’t do much good for more eclectic musical tastes, but the music of any reasonably popular artist can often be found at these stores.
Physical media didn’t deserve to die. It needed to be improved and made more rugged, but it didn’t need to die.
I’ve got a 16GB USB stick in my pocket. It’ll hold 11 hours of music and last for years. No need for “anti shock read buffers.” You can get them up to 1TB. That’ll hold nearly 700 hours of music.
I prefer physical media, preferably in a format I can copy.
The copy I own is mine and can’t be taken away because the provider went broke or just decided to shut down their service.
I respect the arguments here but the idea that people use records because of DRM is just silly. There are dozens of better physical media DRM free that could transport audio, hell even a simple CD is objectively better then vinyl. It is strictly a feel good vibe that will die off. I know a lot of people who buy Vinyl. I know very few who listen to it. We can also see how not DRM focused this resurgence is by looking at movies which have worse DRM, are more likely to be removed from streaming services, and yet have less physical purchases then ever. I wish people wanted to own things I really do, but the reality is the people buying vinyls do not do it out of a sense of ownership they do it out of a sense of smug elitism that they proudly own the worst way to transport audio files invented in the last century.
I think i was ahead of the curve. I got rid of my DVD collection (didn’t have CD’s anymore when I got rid of them) a long time ago. I think it was 2005/2006 when I threw them all out. It was annoying to save everything and I ehh, ‘streamed’ everything already. I’ve never touched a Blue-Ray or HD-DVD in my life.
Another annoyance with DVD’s was, besides storing them, the annoying intro movies from anti piracy groups. Back when I still used them, I (legally) ripped them so I could avoid watching those annoying mandatory video’s before the movie started. Fun fact, here in the Netherlands, one of those intro movies they used for many years, was used without a license of the artist. The anti piracy group got sued by the artist, for piracy. That was done by a corrupt anti piracy group called BREIN (brain).
I didn’t use CD’s anymore well before I stopped using DVD’s, as before 2000, I was using MiniDisc to play music. I think I got my first MiniDisc player in (guestimate) 97/98. I went through many of them because I was doing both skateboarding and inline skating at the skate park. Man that time was amazing. I switched to MP3 in about 2001. I can’t remember which model. It was a 32MB MP3 player in the form of a round USB stick that I found in the subway. With low quality MP3’s you could put something like 30 songs on it. When I was able to buy the iPod Mini it was insane. Almost infinite songs on a tiny device. I loved it. Frustrating connector though.
I love my vinyl collection but it’s not something I use to play in the background. I sit on the couch, a nice drink in my hand and a cat or two on my lap and I listen to the music. My records are clean so there aren’t any pops from dust. I got a lovely modded pro-ject record player with a different platter, slip mat, stylus, with big custom floor standing speakers. It’s great. For normal music listening, background stuff, I use Spotify. But when I want to sit down, put on some Amy Winehouse, Pink Floyd or Simon and Garfunkel, I put on a record and relax.
I do miss my miniDisc player. I probably miss that time of my life more though.
Vinyl and cassettes specifically are a meme, but physical media in general is good. Don’t trust corpos with your data. If you can’t use it without an internet connection, you don’t own it.
DropBox says hi. The part one doesn’t “own” is a service.
No internet = no content . does happen
Sounds like: “Why owning a license, for a piece of IP, deserved to die.”
Have not watched anything from out DVD collection in the last 2 years, I think. I even streamed a movie that is in the collection, because, easy.
Wife said: “I hate all these new kindle books ending on cliffhangers.” me: “Could be worse, they could rewrite all the existing books to end in cliffhangers, drive up sales.”
I do like the convince and integration of steaming apps (until some idiot adds mandatory auto play, again; every 5 years, then takes 1 year to add an option to disable). But not having a copy means we are subject to IP platforms meddling with the content, to squeeze out another dollar (thought of it, it’ll happen).
USB sticks, microSD, SD.
i have some random observations
i am antagonistic to the nostalgia factor but i like buying physical media (CDs, books) because, at the best stores, i can treat it as a curated pile. i can pick one at random, and expose myself to new things. the public library, by contrast, is anti-curated, heavily weighted towards recent releases and best sellers. the largest used resellers (eg, half price books) are also anti-curated in the same way. you can find the long tail i’m looking for online, but i haven’t yet found a resource that lets me pick from it at random. looking for advice on this one!
the demise of internal optical drives is a huge blessing. the power supply fan was always sucking dust through my CD-ROM drive, so it would only last two years at the most. i switched to external USB drive and it has lasted 20 years.
a surprisingly convenient resource for mp3s is amazon. not that i have anything against piracy. but across a huge catalog, you can simply click ‘buy now’ and download a zip file of non-DRM (but probably finger-printed?) MP3s, easy as pie. i was really astonished that “why doesn’t anyone just let me pay for non-DRM MP3s?” had the answer “amazon”.
“The only thing that seems abundantly clear at this point is that physical media had to die first for us to learn to truly appreciate it.”
No, it died of its own fragility and corporate overburden. If people want to chase old records and tapes I’ve got several crates, thick in dust, right under the Amiga 1000 (in its original box) in my garage.
Maybe I’ve missed something here but this seems to be the argument that “physical media, comprised of wax cylinders, records, wire recordings, tape based media and optical disks (etc.) all deserve to die”. when in reality most of these have died a long time ago in favor of digital files that don’t break, scratch, skip, tangle, degauss, melt (mostly) or otherwise prove themselves physically fragile. That last part is important and drove us “back in the day” to re-record things on cassette so they could be trotted around and used in cars and portable players when those came along. “MP3 players” then improved on this by allowing you to take your media pretty much anywhere (yes, there are players for those who swim laps).
Audio files without the physical fragility are essentially immortal and endlessly duplicatable which is why they’re the standard at this point. The licensing and restrictions of purchased media are a profit-based construct that can be simply circumvented by recording at 1:1 speed if you must. Something that has been held to be completely legal for your own use.
“Players”, whether overpriced vacuum-tube /LP setups for the discerning (read “gullible and overfunded”) listener, simpler USB record players or tape players are cute icons that fit in well with manual typewriters, moustache wax, and straight razors but serve mostly as faddish icons as one’s au courant nature and general hipness.
That last part might deserve to go away but given human nature I’m not holding out hope.
I will keep buying most of my music on CDs and movies on blu-ray and DVD for as long as I can continue to do so. Streaming services are a joke these days, and cost a fortune for very little in return.
Or,
You can listen to https://radioparadise.com/. It’s completely listen supported. I send William a stipend every year for his wonderful efforts.
Rather do that then send some faceless corporation $10+/month….
I’ve listened to RP for over a decade now.
