Core memory, magnetized memory using tiny magnetic rings suspended on a grid of wires, is now more than five decades obsolete, yet it exerts a fascination for hardware hackers still. Not least [Andy Geppert], who’s made a nibble, four bits of it, complete with interactive LED illumination to show state. Best of all, it’s on a badge Simple Add-On (SAO) for fun and games at your next hacker con.
Aside from it being a fun project, perhaps the most interesting part comes in the GitHub repository, where can be found the schematic for the device. He’s built all the drive and sense circuitry himself rather than finding an old-stock core memory driver chip, which gives those of us who’ve never worked with this stuff the chance to understand how it works. Beyond that it takes input from the Stemma or SAO ports to a GPIO expander, which provides all the lines necessary to drive it all.
To show it in action he’s posted a video which we’ve placed below. If you’re hungry for more, it’s not [Andy]’s first outing into core memory.
One thought on “A Nibble Of Core Memory, In An SAO”
I think there is a minor misnomer in the title. It is four 1 bit memories which can also be read serially as 4 bits. Computer core memories are made with planes of cores with as many planes as bits in a word. Plus a couple parity/error correction planes on most. One would probably not call this 4 bit example a nibble.
Of course in some applications they have a single plane that is used more like the rope memories in the Apollo computers – an EEPROM so to speak,
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)