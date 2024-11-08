Retrotechtacular: Computer-Generate Video 1968 Style!

[Classic Microcomputers] read in a book that there was a computer-generated film made in the late 1960s, and he knew he had to watch it. He found it and shared it along with some technical information in the video below.

Modern audiences are unlikely to be wowed by the film — Permutations — that looks like an electronic spirograph. But for 1968, this was about as high tech as you could get. The computer used was an IBM mainframe which would have cost a fortune either to buy or to rent the hours it would take to make this short film. Now, of course, you could easily replicate it on even your oldest PC. In fact, we are surprised we haven’t seen any recreations in the demoscene.

The end credits list [John Whitney] working under an IBM research grant as the author of the film. The programming was by [Jack Citron], and it was apparently put together at the UCLA School of Medicine.

According to [Classic Microcomputers], the display was static and black and white, but animation on 16mm film and color filters made it more interesting.

Was this the birth of the demoscene? Usually, when we watch old IBM videos, it is of the data center, not the data!