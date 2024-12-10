2025 Hackaday Europe CFP: We Want You!

Hackaday’s Supercon is still warm in our hearts, and the snow is just now starting to fall, but we’re already looking forward to Spring. Or at least to Hackaday Europe, which will be taking place March 15th and 16th in Berlin, Germany.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but we know a way that you can get in for free.

Call for Participation

What makes Hackaday Europe special? Well, it’s you! We’re excited to announce that we’re opening up our call for talks right now, and we can’t wait to hear what you have to say. Speakers of course get in free, but the real reason that you want to present is whom you’re presenting to.

The Hackaday audience is interested, inquisitive, and friendly. If you have a tale of hardware, firmware, or software derring-do that would only really go over with a Hackaday crowd, this is your chance. We have slots open for shorter 20-minute talks as well as longer 40-minute ones, so whether you’ve got a quick hack or you want to take a deep dive, we’ve got you covered. We especially love to hear from new voices, so if you’ve never given a talk about your projects before, we’d really encourage you to apply!

Hackaday Europe, the Badge, and the SAOs

If you’re not familiar with Hackaday Europe, it’s a gathering of 350 folks for a ridiculously fun weekend of talks, badge hacking, music, and everything else that goes with it. Saturday the 15th is the big day, and Sunday is a half-day of brunch, lightning talks, and showing off the badge hacks from the day before. And if you’re in town on Friday the 14th, we’ll be going out in the evening for drinks and dinner, location TBA.

We’ll be re-spinning the 2024 Supercon SAO badge, which was all about the Supercon Add-Ons. (Can anyone think up a Hackaday-Europe-themed backronym: “Spree Add Ons”?) The badge was an inspiration for many stateside Supercon attendees to dip their toes into the warm waters of small badgelet designs, and we’re hoping to bring the same to the Continent. Additionally, there are two prototyping “petals” that you can hack on during the event, even if you didn’t make anything beforehand. And of course, there’s always hacking the firmware.

But wait, there’s more! We also ran a contest for pre-Supercon SAO designs, and the top three designs will be in your schwag bags at Hackaday Europe. Yes, this means that every attendee will be receiving a functional plug-in multimeter, etch-a-sketch, and blinky wavy-arm-art-thing. These are among the most creative and fun SAOs that we’ve ever seen, and now you too can have one!

See you There!

Again, tickets aren’t on sale yet, but we’re opening the green-room door to those who want to present first. Take the next few weeks to firm up an outline and get your talk proposal in to us before January 14th. We can’t wait to see what you’re up to!