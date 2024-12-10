Creating A Radiation King Radio In The Real World

If you’re a fan of the Fallout series of games, you’ve probably come across a Radiation King radio before. In the game, that is, they don’t exist in real life. Which is precisely why [zapwizard] built one!

Externally, the design faithfully recreates the mid-century design of the Radiation King. It’s got the louvered venting on the front panel, the chunky knobs, and a lovely analog needle dial, too. Inside, it’s got a Raspberry Pi Zero which is charged with running the show and dealing with audio playback. It’s paired with a Pi Pico, which handles other interface tasks.

It might seem simple, but the details are what really make this thing shine. It doesn’t just play music, it runs a series of simulated radio stations which you can “tune into” using the radio dial. [zapwizard dives into how it all works—from the air core motor behind the simulated tuning dial, to the mixing of music and simulated static. It’s really worth digging into if you like building retro-styled equipment that feels more like the real thing.

It’s not just a prop—it’s a fully-functional item from the Fallout universe, made manifest. You know how much we love those. If you’re cooking up your own post-apocalyptic hacks, fictional or non-fictional, don’t hesitate to let us know.