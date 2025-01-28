The Pebble smartwatch was introduced in 2012 as part of a Kickstarter campaign and saw moderate success before the company behind it got bought out by Fitbit. Although a group of enthusiasts kept their Pebble devices alive, including via the alternate Rebble project for online services, it seemed that no new Pebble devices would grace this Earth. However, we now got a flurry of Pebble updates, with Google, the current owner of Fitbit, open sourcing the PebbleOS source, and [Eric Migicovsky] as the original Pebble founder announcing new Pebble watches.
These new Pebble watches would be very much like the original Pebble, though switching from a memory LCD to an e-paper screen but keeping compatibility with the original Pebble watch and its hackability. Currently there’s just a rePebble site where you can sign up for announcements. Over at the Rebble project people are understandably excited, with the PebbleOS source available on GitHub.
A lot of work still remains, of course. The Apache 2.0-licensed PebbleOS source was stripped of everything from fonts to the voice codec and Bluetooth stack, and of course bootstrapping whole new hardware production will require serious investment. Even so, for lovers of smart watches that work with modern-day smartphones, featuring an always-on display and amazing battery life the future has never been more bright.
Thanks to [Will0] for the tip.
5 thoughts on “Google Open Sources PebbleOS: New Pebble Device In Development”
E-paper is what Pebble has been calling the Memory LCD before, so I don’t think they’re changing from it, just using the same terminology.
They surely won’t! The cutely animated UI would’t work on a sloooooow e-ink display. The battery life was insane ten years ago, and today with evven better cells and more efficient BT SoCs, it will be even better. I can imagine that Sharp’s display tech is even more efficient now as it was ten years ago.
I hope they’ll stay true to the cute, unbloated UI and sane feature set.
I’m really thrilled! I have a Peebble, a Pebble Time, and I was backing the Time 2.
Even when they would simply release the Time 2 just as it is (of course with all parts updated to current tech) I’d be more than happy :D
I habe a kickstarter Edition. Wirhout Bluetooth and App you can‘t Even set time. This needs to be changed quickly.
This would make it a useable watch Even wirhout ecosystem.
But how would they extract ongoing payments from you if they don’t offer highly valuable ‘cloud services’?
(sarcasm for those who’s first language isn’t English, I am really not a fan of everything having to be cloud connected and will actively avoid stuff for that reason)
I’m really stoked about this!
I had an original Pebble and a Pebbe Time Steel, but had to switch to a different watch a few years ago because I bought a new iPhone and I couldn’t install the Pebble app on it anymore (removed from Appstore).
I now have a Garmin Forerunner 55, which on paper is just as good. However, it has a terrible UI that’s very unintuitive. It constantly looses connection with my phone, and when it does it vibrates. There are little/no cool or useful apps. The only positive things I have to say about it is that is has the same screen technology as my Peble had, it has great battery life (~12 days) and it does fitness tracking pretty well.
