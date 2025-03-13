Hackaday Europe 2025: Speaker Schedule And Official Event Page

Hackaday Europe 2025 is just days away, and we’ve got the finalized speaker schedule hot off the digital press. We’re also pleased to announce that the event page is now officially live, where you can find all the vital information about the weekend’s festivities in one place.

Whether you’ll be joining the fun in Berlin, or watching the live stream from home, we’ve got a fantastic lineup of speakers this year who are eager to tell us all about the projects that have been keeping them up at night recently:

Saturday Schedule

Registration and Breakfast 9:00 – 10:00 Opening Remarks 10:00 – 10:20 What if the Future [of Electronics] was Compostable? 10:30 – 11:20 (Keynote) David Cuartielles Manufacturing the Hackaday Supercon Badge 11:30 – 11:50 Giovanni Salinas Seeing Through Silicon with IRIS (InfraRed, in-situ) Imaging 12:00 – 12:20 Bunnie Huang Lunch 12:30 – 13:30 Developing a NFC Based Decentralized Payment System 13:30 – 13:50 Daniel Büchele & Andre Zibell Hacking a Pinball Machine 14:00 – 14:40 Daniel Dakhno Hardware Startup / Product Pitfalls 14:50 – 15:30 Sera Evcimen Creating Light Sculptures for Fun and…Mostly for Fun 15:40 – 16:00 Erik Bosman The Core64 – NeonPixels – 65uino Collaboration 16:10 – 16:50 Geppert, Freyermuth, & Nielsen Make PCBs Bend Over Backwards for You: How to Design Flexible PCBs 17:00 – 17:20 Rehana Al-Soltane More Than Motors: Decoding the Software Behind Pen Plotters and CNC Devices 17:30 – 18:10 Francis Stokes Half-size Hacking – 0.05in Matrix Boards Under the Microscope 18:20 – 18:40 Alun Morris Dinner 18:40 – 20:00 HEU1993 to WHY2025: Dutch Hacker Camps from the Past and the Future 20:00 – 20:40 Christel Sanders Vectors, Pixels, Plotters and Public Participation 20:50 – 21:30 Niklas Roy Live Performance 21:30 – 22:00 Rich Hogben & Aleksandar Bradic Badge Hacking Ceremony 22:00 – 24:00

Time Has Run Out!

Tickets sold out a few days ago, so if you’ve got one we’ll see you soon, and if not, we will be streaming all of the Saturday talks live, so hit up Hackaday on the weekend and you can play along, at least virtually. And for back-channel chat, join us on the Hackaday Discord #europe-2025 channel.