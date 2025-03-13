Hackaday Europe 2025: Speaker Schedule And Official Event Page

No comments

Hackaday Europe 2025 is just days away, and we’ve got the finalized speaker schedule hot off the digital press. We’re also pleased to announce that the event page is now officially live, where you can find all the vital information about the weekend’s festivities in one place.

Whether you’ll be joining the fun in Berlin, or watching the live stream from home, we’ve got a fantastic lineup of speakers this year who are eager to tell us all about the projects that have been keeping them up at night recently:

Saturday Schedule

Registration and Breakfast

9:00 – 10:00

 

Opening Remarks

10:00 – 10:20

 

What if the Future [of Electronics] was Compostable?

10:30 – 11:20 (Keynote)

David Cuartielles

 

Manufacturing the Hackaday Supercon Badge

11:30 – 11:50

Giovanni Salinas

 

Seeing Through Silicon with IRIS (InfraRed, in-situ) Imaging

12:00 – 12:20

Bunnie Huang

 

Lunch

12:30 – 13:30

 

Developing a NFC Based Decentralized Payment System

13:30 – 13:50

Daniel Büchele & Andre Zibell

 

Hacking a Pinball Machine

14:00 – 14:40

Daniel Dakhno

 

Hardware Startup / Product Pitfalls

14:50 – 15:30

Sera Evcimen

 

Creating Light Sculptures for Fun and…Mostly for Fun

15:40 – 16:00

Erik Bosman

 

The Core64 – NeonPixels – 65uino Collaboration

16:10 – 16:50

Geppert, Freyermuth, & Nielsen

 

Make PCBs Bend Over Backwards for You: How to Design Flexible PCBs

17:00 – 17:20

Rehana Al-Soltane

 

More Than Motors: Decoding the Software Behind Pen Plotters and CNC Devices

17:30 – 18:10

Francis Stokes

 

Half-size Hacking – 0.05in Matrix Boards Under the Microscope

18:20 – 18:40

Alun Morris

 

Dinner

18:40 – 20:00

 

HEU1993 to WHY2025: Dutch Hacker Camps from the Past and the Future

20:00 – 20:40

Christel Sanders

 

Vectors, Pixels, Plotters and Public Participation

20:50 – 21:30

Niklas Roy

 

Live Performance

21:30 – 22:00

Rich Hogben & Aleksandar Bradic

 

Badge Hacking Ceremony

22:00 – 24:00

 

Time Has Run Out!

Tickets sold out a few days ago, so if you’ve got one we’ll see you soon, and if not, we will be streaming all of the Saturday talks live, so hit up Hackaday on the weekend and you can play along, at least virtually. And for back-channel chat, join us on the Hackaday Discord #europe-2025 channel.

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.