Hackaday Europe 2025: Speaker Schedule And Official Event Page

Hackaday Europe 2025 is just days away, and we’ve got the finalized speaker schedule hot off the digital press. We’re also pleased to announce that the event page is now officially live, where you can find all the vital information about the weekend’s festivities in one place.
Whether you’ll be joining the fun in Berlin, or watching the live stream from home, we’ve got a fantastic lineup of speakers this year who are eager to tell us all about the projects that have been keeping them up at night recently:
Saturday Schedule
Registration and Breakfast
9:00 – 10:00
Opening Remarks
10:00 – 10:20
What if the Future [of Electronics] was Compostable?
10:30 – 11:20 (Keynote)
David Cuartielles
Manufacturing the Hackaday Supercon Badge
11:30 – 11:50
Giovanni Salinas
Seeing Through Silicon with IRIS (InfraRed, in-situ) Imaging
12:00 – 12:20
Bunnie Huang
Lunch
12:30 – 13:30
Developing a NFC Based Decentralized Payment System
13:30 – 13:50
Daniel Büchele & Andre Zibell
Hacking a Pinball Machine
14:00 – 14:40
Daniel Dakhno
Hardware Startup / Product Pitfalls
14:50 – 15:30
Sera Evcimen
Creating Light Sculptures for Fun and…Mostly for Fun
15:40 – 16:00
Erik Bosman
The Core64 – NeonPixels – 65uino Collaboration
16:10 – 16:50
Geppert, Freyermuth, & Nielsen
Make PCBs Bend Over Backwards for You: How to Design Flexible PCBs
17:00 – 17:20
Rehana Al-Soltane
More Than Motors: Decoding the Software Behind Pen Plotters and CNC Devices
17:30 – 18:10
Francis Stokes
Half-size Hacking – 0.05in Matrix Boards Under the Microscope
18:20 – 18:40
Alun Morris
Dinner
18:40 – 20:00
HEU1993 to WHY2025: Dutch Hacker Camps from the Past and the Future
20:00 – 20:40
Christel Sanders
Vectors, Pixels, Plotters and Public Participation
20:50 – 21:30
Niklas Roy
Live Performance
21:30 – 22:00
Rich Hogben & Aleksandar Bradic
Badge Hacking Ceremony
22:00 – 24:00
Time Has Run Out!
Tickets sold out a few days ago, so if you’ve got one we’ll see you soon, and if not, we will be streaming all of the Saturday talks live, so hit up Hackaday on the weekend and you can play along, at least virtually. And for back-channel chat, join us on the Hackaday Discord #europe-2025 channel.
