Solar Power, Logically

We’ve all seen the ads. Some offer “free” solar panels. Others promise nearly free energy if you just purchase a solar — well, solar system doesn’t sound right — maybe… solar energy setup. Many of these plans are dubious at best. You pay for someone to mount solar panels on your house and then pay them for the electricity they generate at — presumably — a lower cost than your usual source of electricity. But what about just doing your own set up? Is it worth it? We can’t answer that, but [Brian Potter] can help you answer it for yourself.

In a recent post, he talks about the rise of solar power and how it is becoming a large part of the power generation landscape. Interestingly, he presents graphs of things like the cost per watt of solar panels adjusted for 2023 dollars. In 1975, a watt cost over $100. These days it is about $0.30. So the price isn’t what slows solar adoption.

The biggest problem is the intermittent nature of solar. But how bad is that really? It depends. If you can sell power back to the grid when you have it to spare and then buy it back later, that might make sense. But it is more effective to store what you make for your own use.

That, however, complicates things. If you really want to go off the grid, you need enough capacity to address your peak demand and enough storage to meet demand over several days to account for overcast days, for example.

There’s more to it than just that. Read the post for more details. But even if you don’t want solar, if you enjoy seeing data-driven analysis, there is plenty to like here.

Building an effective solar power system is within reach of nearly anyone these days. Some of the problems with solar go away when you put the cells in orbit. Of course, that always raises new problems.