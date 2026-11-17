Setting up a photovoltaic panel is simple, but you lose a lot of potential power if you merely bolt said panel into place. With a tracker the panel will instead follow the sun, potentially even adjusting the angle of the panel to optimize how much of the sun’s rays hit it during the day. The two-axis tracker that [Greenhill Forge] built is an example of how to make a tracker using just a steel frame and simple electronics.

As noted in the video, commercial solar trackers tend to use slewing bearings, which support heavy, slow-turning structures like a PV panel array. These are however rather expensive, so instead he opted to use a trailer axle hub as the budget version. The array’s structure including a drive sprocket is built up on top of this axle in such a way that it easily removed for maintenance, mostly using welded steel to create a stable base for the PV panels.

This also contains the second axis, with two bearings to pivot around. The azimuth axis is driven with a large geared electric motor, while the second axis is driven by a linear motor containing a worm gear. This should keep position very well, even in case of power less or a stiff breeze.

Following this there is the electronics part, which includes a wind sensor in addition to a simple quad photoresistor based light sensor. A couple of limit switches ensure that the system should never move past the point where worrying grinding and shearing noises begin.

With assembly complete, the solar tracker is equipped with a single large panel and compared to a stationary identical panel and charge controller. This shows that the tracker nets one an additional 30-50% of energy in the two scenarios compared over the course of two days of testing. Although you have to subtract the power needed to run the system and the two motors, it does make a convincing argument for maximizing the output of these panels with some fairly basic parts.