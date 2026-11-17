Setting up a photovoltaic panel is simple, but you lose a lot of potential power if you merely bolt said panel into place. With a tracker the panel will instead follow the sun, potentially even adjusting the angle of the panel to optimize how much of the sun’s rays hit it during the day. The two-axis tracker that [Greenhill Forge] built is an example of how to make a tracker using just a steel frame and simple electronics.
As noted in the video, commercial solar trackers tend to use slewing bearings, which support heavy, slow-turning structures like a PV panel array. These are however rather expensive, so instead he opted to use a trailer axle hub as the budget version. The array’s structure including a drive sprocket is built up on top of this axle in such a way that it easily removed for maintenance, mostly using welded steel to create a stable base for the PV panels.
This also contains the second axis, with two bearings to pivot around. The azimuth axis is driven with a large geared electric motor, while the second axis is driven by a linear motor containing a worm gear. This should keep position very well, even in case of power less or a stiff breeze.
Following this there is the electronics part, which includes a wind sensor in addition to a simple quad photoresistor based light sensor. A couple of limit switches ensure that the system should never move past the point where worrying grinding and shearing noises begin.
With assembly complete, the solar tracker is equipped with a single large panel and compared to a stationary identical panel and charge controller. This shows that the tracker nets one an additional 30-50% of energy in the two scenarios compared over the course of two days of testing. Although you have to subtract the power needed to run the system and the two motors, it does make a convincing argument for maximizing the output of these panels with some fairly basic parts.
4 thoughts on “Making An Affordable Two-Axis Solar Tracker”
Surrounding that keep the wind from having lots of fun with it.
Judging by the number of tracking systems in my area that have failed, non-functional, simply parked horizontally, I wonder whether this is worth the effort.
Even if reliability weren’t a concern, will the additional energy generated ever pay back the additional capital expense?
Or, conversely, why not just forget about the mechanics, and just buy another panel or two with the money saved?
I wonder what the efficiency gains would be for just single axis tracking, east-west.
First, full disclosure: I didn’t sit through the entire 30-minute presentation, but “sampled” my way through it at 2x speed. Having said that… what, exactly, does “affordable” mean?
I see a LOT of new material… concrete for large foundation blocks… substantial amounts of tube steel, plates, and bars. I see a trailer axle hub, pillow blocks with large bearings, machined sprockets, a chain, and a motor, along with what appears to be a pretty expensive right-angle gearbox. The other axis requires a sizable linear actuator.
None of this accounts for the (implied) expense of a concrete mixer, welder, lathe, and 3-d printer, not to mention a nice shop to build this in… and I’m not counting wiring, industrial limit switches, the arduino, power supply, water-resistant enclosure for the electronics or the sixteen bucks the author charges for what are probably pretty useful “design notes.”
To be absolutely clear, I’m NOT criticizing the project or even the design as such. My question is… if you wanted to replicate this, what would it -really- cost?
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