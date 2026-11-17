Electronics test equipment is a topic near and dear to many Hackaday readers. The average reader of this article is most likely within 50 feet of a multimeter, and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to find they own multiple oscilloscopes. [dekajoule] has been working on a new firmware for the DHO series of Rigol oscilloscopes, the OOS (Open Operating System).

The DHO series of Rigol oscilloscopes was released in 2022. This series followed the very popular 1000Z series, which we’ve featured before in hacks that unlock built-in capabilities from budget oscilloscopes. The OOS project that [dekajoule] has been working on is similar, but maybe even more exciting, as it gives you even greater control over the scope. OOS runs on the built-in SD card that comes with the DHO scopes, and better still it can run alongside the existing OS, allowing you to swap back to the original OS if you decide to. There are a few different ways to install OOS, ranging from opening up the scope and cloning the SD card to using ADB over the network.

This project is still relatively new and as such it’s only been tested on a couple of models, but if the community support for the 1000Z series scopes is any indication, there are likely no shortage of users who would be interested in getting a little more out of their scope. For those on the fence, check out the long list of features that OOS brings to the table that aren’t part of the stock OS.