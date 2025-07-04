These days ‘AI’ is everywhere, including in software development. Coming hot on the heels of approaches like eXtreme Programming and Pair Programming, there’s now a new kind of pair programming in town in the form of an LLM that’s been digesting millions of lines of code. Purportedly designed to help developers program faster and more efficiently, these ‘AI programming assistants’ have primarily led to heated debate and some interesting studies.
In the case of [Jj], their undiluted feelings towards programming assistants like GitHub Copilot burn as brightly as the fire of a thousand Suns, and not a happy kind of fire.
Whether it’s Copilot or ChatGPT or some other chatbot that may or may not be integrated into your IDE, the frustration with what often feels like StackOverflow-powered-autocomplete is something that many of us can likely sympathize with. Although [Jj] lists a few positives of using an LLM trained on codebases and documentation, their overall view is that using Copilot degrades a programmer, mostly because of how it takes critical thinking skills out of the loop.
Regardless of whether you agree with [Jj] or not, the research so far on using LLMs with software development and other tasks strongly suggests that they’re not a net positive for one’s mental faculties. It’s also important to note that at the end of the day it’s still you, the fleshy bag of mostly salty water, who has to justify the code during code review and when something catches on fire in production. Your ‘copilot’ meanwhile gets off easy.
3 thoughts on “Why GitHub Copilot Isn’t Your Coding Partner”
“[… ]their overall view is that using Copilot degrades a programmer, mostly because of how it takes critical thinking skills out of the loop.”
I don’t know … when I use Copilot while developing something, I need to be especially vigilant and think critically. Otherwise that thing does whatever it “wants”, not what I want it to do.
I have been working together with ChatGPT in Xcode. I don’t use it for coding. And I wish the autocomplete wouldn’t use it either, because I find that the use of my Delete button has increased 10-fold.
But I had a timing problem in my code. I was showing two alerts back to back, but the second wasn’t showing. I had a good idea of what the issue was, so I used it to test ChatGPT with the following conversation. The first questions were to set a basic context so that the GPT was somewhat aware of my code.
“can you explain structure AlertCoordinating?”
“In AlertCoordinator, when is currentAlert set back to nil?”
Then I tried to narrow it more down.
“how does the timing here impact the presentation of multiple alerts?”
And to my surprise, the GPT told me how the timing works, and already came with an explanation “The Problem With Back-To-Back Alerts” here, and “Typical Symptoms”, and “Best Practice: Add a Short Delay”. So apparently I had loaded it successfully.
Adding a short delay is not a good practice at all, so I did not accept that and asked further:
“apart from using AsyncAfter, is there another way of better chaining alerts?”
And then it came with a bunch of alternative approaches, including the one I was thinking of myself and was seeking confirmation for.
“1. Use State to Queue Alerts”
“2. Use .task(id:) for Alert Sequencing”
“3. Use Combine/Swift Concurrency”
“4. Explicit User Action”
And it came with a recommendation:
“Recommendation
The queueing approach with a stateful alert queue is typically the most robust and SwiftUI-friendly method for chaining alerts, as it works within SwiftUI’s view update mechanics and avoids fragile timing issues”
And that was exactly what I was thinking and what I was looking confirmation for.
The GPT also came with a code snippet. But I already had another coordinator that was using such a queue, and the GPT came with code that didn’t look like that at all. And style consistency is very important if you want your code to be maintainable. So I manually implemented it (it was maybe 6 lines of code).
But to me, this was a success. It took me actually only a minute or 5.
So, asking a GPT to analyze your code and come up with suggestions is quite useful. But to ask to generate actual code is imo a lot less useful, because the GPT is just not aware of things like CLEAN programming practices and you can forget about SOLID. In the end a real programmer needs to take over.
But it did feel like I was pair programming, and that is nice if you are the only programmer of your code. ;)
Since the beginning of collaborative coding, everyone I know dislikes code-reviewing or even the thought of working with code written by others so it’s been so perplexing to see people jump at the chance to constantly use code generated by what amounts to a first-year intern.
I like programming, not constantly having to second-guess code from somewhere else. Also reading documentation offers secondary benefits: you get your answer and you just might read something useful for the future.
