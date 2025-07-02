Why The Latest Linux Kernel Won’t Run On Your 486 And 586 Anymore

Some time ago, Linus Torvalds made a throwaway comment that sent ripples through the Linux world. Was it perhaps time to abandon support for the now-ancient Intel 486? Developers had already abandoned the 386 in 2012, and Torvalds openly mused if the time was right to make further cuts for the benefit of modernity.
It would take three long years, but that eventuality finally came to pass. As of version 6.15, the Linux kernel will no longer support chips running the 80486 architecture, along with a gaggle of early “586” chips as well. It’s all down to some housekeeping and precise technical changes that will make the new code inoperable with the machines of the past.
Why Won’t It Work Anymore?
The big change is coming about thanks to a patch submitted by Ingo Molnar, a long time developer on the Linux kernel. The patch slashes support for older pre-Pentium CPUs, including the Intel 486 and a wide swathe of third-party chips that fell in between the 486 and Pentium generations when it came to low-level feature support.
Going forward, Molnar’s patch reconfigures the kernel to require CPUs have hardware support for the Time Stamp Counter (RDTSC) and CMPXCHG8B instructions. These became part of x86 when Intel introduced the very first Pentium processors to the market in the early 1990s. The Time Stamp Counter is relatively easy to understand—a simple 64-bit register that stores the number of cycles executed by the CPU since last reset. As for CMPXCHG8B, it’s used for comparing and exchanging eight bytes of data at a time. Earlier Intel CPUs got by with only the single-byte CMPXCHG instruction. The Linux kernel used to feature a piece of code to emulate CMPXCHG8B in order to ease interoperability with older chips that lacked the feature in hardware.
The changes remove around 15,000 lines of code. Deletions include code to emulate the CMPXCHG8B instruction for older processors that lacked the instruction, various emulated math routines, along with configuration code that configured the kernel properly for older lower-feature CPUs.
Basically, if you try to run Linux kernel 6.15 on a 486 going forward, it’s just not going to work. The kernel will make calls to instructions that the chip has never heard of, and everything will fall over. The same will be true for machines running various non-Pentium “586” chips, like the AMD 5×86 and Cyrix 5×86, as well as the AMD Elan. It’s likely even some later chips, like the Cyrix 6×86, might not work, given their questionable or non-existent support of the CMPXCHG8B instruction.
Why Now?
Molnar’s reasoning for the move was straightforward, as explained in the patch notes:
In the x86 architecture we have various complicated hardware emulation facilities on x86-32 to support ancient 32-bit CPUs that very very few people are using with modern kernels. This compatibility glue is sometimes even causing problems that people spend time to resolve, which time could be spent on other things.
Indeed, it follows on from earlier comments by Torvalds, who had noted how development was being held back by support for the ancient members of Intel’s x86 architecture. In particular, the Linux creator questioned whether modern kernels were even widely compatible with older 486 CPUs, given that various low-level features of the kernel had already begun to implement the use of instructions like RDTSC that weren’t present on pre-Pentium processors. “Our non-Pentium support is ACTIVELY BUGGY AND BROKEN right now,” Torvalds exclaimed in 2022. “This is not some theoretical issue, but very much a ‘look, ma, this has never been tested, and cannot actually work’ issue, that nobody has ever noticed because nobody really cares.”
Basically, the user base for modern kernels on old 486 and early “586” hardware was so small that Torvalds no longer believed anyone was even checking whether up-to-date Linux even worked on those platforms anymore. Thus, any further development effort to quash bugs and keep these platforms supported was unjustified.
It’s worth acknowledging that Intel made its last shipments of i486 chips on September 28, 2007. That’s perhaps more recent than you might think for a chip that was launched in 1989. However, these chips weren’t for mainstream use. Beyond the early 1990s, the 486 was dead for desktop users, with an IBM spokesperson calling the 486 an “ancient chip” and a “dinosaur” in 1996. Intel’s production continued on beyond that point almost solely for the benefit of military, medical, industrial and other embedded users.
If there was a large and vocal community calling for ongoing support for these older processors, the kernel development team might have seen things differently. However, in the month or so that the kernel patch has been public, no such furore has erupted. Indeed, there’s nothing stopping these older machines still running Linux—they just won’t be able to run the most up-to-date kernels. That’s not such a big deal.
While there are usually security implications around running outdated operating systems, the simple fact is that few to no important 486 systems should really be connected to the Internet anyway. They lack the performance to even load things like modern websites, and have little spare overhead to run antiviral software or firewalls on top of whatever software is required for their main duties. Operators of such machines won’t be missing much by being stuck on earlier revisions of the kernel.
Ultimately, it’s good to see Linux developers continuing to prune the chaff and improve the kernel for the future. It’s perhaps sad to say goodbye to the 486 and the gaggle of weird almost-Pentiums from other manufacturers, but if we’re honest, few to none were running the most recent Linux kernel anyway. Onwards and upwards!
why do we care about removing lines of code if it removes functionality? linux already runs in under 1 gig of ram and is already more optimized than windows? why would anyone want legacy compatibility removed.
Because as pointed out the fixes and emulators to provide legacy compatibility were breaking newer developments, and required resources to work around.
sounds like a skill issue.
Sez the guy who never worked on a codebase that supported many product generations.
and time.
Sounds more like trying to use available resources efficiently.
It’s not a skill issue. Someone has to actually support the old architecture. CMPXCHG8B isn’t just “comparing and exchanging eight bytes of data at a time” – it’s a fundamental atomic in x86, so it gets used in highly sensitive portions like thready/SMP/etc. stuff.
So if you fix or streamline code in a modern SMP architecture and it breaks the old 486 code, someone has to go fix it, and that’s a support burden. If no one cares, there’s no point to fix it. It’s not about removing lines of code, it’s about reducing maintenance effort, and this is a serious issue for Linux’s future.
There’s no reason you can’t provide your own fork of Linux maintaining that support. They’re just saying it’s a waste of effort anymore.
Nah, sounds like you never maintained a legacy system. It’s not skill that is missing, it is time and development capacity.
old hardware, old software. im ok with this.
Bad for vintage 486 servers, routers and lab equipment though.
The 486SXL CPUs had been installed in earlier Cisco routers/switches, for example, to run an *nix OS.
Sure 486/early 586 systems can be replaced by new hardware. Everything can.
But then what’s the purpose of Linux, which brags about its great hardware support?
There was a time when especially 486 users moved to Linux because they thought it was the better, more efficient system.
What Linux does isn’t just getting rid of random legacy support, it’s denying it’s very roots, too.
It abandons what it made succesful. Is that ethically/morally right?
Looks like it’s time to buy a new pc!
If you’re still running a 486/586, I’m both impressed and surprised. Impressed that it’s working for you (I assume as some sort of controller) and surprised that it’s still running (that’s a LOT of hours on the clock)
486 is nothing. I’m still running an HP 9845C.
Yeah, with an intel x86S processor, for example.
It’s entirely legacy free, hope Linux has great support for it.
Just think of all the legacy code that can could be thrown out by fully going X86S!
So much possibilities for a clean up! Yay!
https://www.phoronix.com/news/Linux-6.9-More-X86S
This does have the unintended side effect of limiting the hardware hacking community’s efforts to repair old but otherwise functional equipment, particularly in medicine.
How so ?
Just use old compatible software for ancient hardware.
how is that limiting?
Does become a problem for networking, but that’s an ooooold problem at this point thanks to Windows. There’s a ton of extremely expensive equipment that runs on old hardware that is no longer safe to hook up remotely without extreme protections.
+1
A CPU from the 89 in’t evento considered functional, and use a old linux kernel it isn’t going to connect to the internet anyway
Minix 3 is probably a better fit for such efforts. Typical RAM size for 486 systems was only a few megabytes, while Linux kernel is usually more than 10 MB by itself nowadays.
25 years ago I was working for a company that had 486 machines. We were phasing them out. The only ones left were used to test the parts we made and they were running DOS software. I would like to know if anyone here can give an example of a 486 computer that they know of that is running Linux with a modern kernel.
Only 486 machines? Wow! A modern company has waaay more computers than that.
How times change.
One thing I wonder about is how much of a performance penalty these old compatibility hacks infer. And the other way around, would there be a performance gain if there were specialized kernel versions for AMD / Intel / ARM / Mips / etc.
Maybe this does not make sense at all, I don’t know much about this kernel stuff, except that it’s an important part buried somewhere deep in my OS.
Modern x86 is the processor equivalent of the Boeing 737 Max. Well past its prime and pushed beyond sane extremes of the original engineering paradigms it was built upon. Why not rip out some of the newer workarounds in the kernel also? How many people actually update 20+ YO hardware? Most things in service that long are usually treated with kid gloves as they can be incredibly fragile and few people understand the systems anymore. Heck, I work in a facility that has an uninterrupted power uptime of over 10 years; it’s a nail-biter when things that have been burning steadily for years need to be kicked. Days when PPIs and a Tums chaser are necessary.
Perfectly ok with me. As stated in the article, just use an older kernel if you actually need support on those processors. Also, if one is using 486 era tech, might be time to think about moving on before the hardware finally breaks :) .
“Beyond the early 1990s, the 486 was dead for desktop users, with an IBM spokesperson calling the 486 an “ancient chip” and a “dinosaur” in 1996. ”
Yeah, and meanwhile in real-world the am386DX-40 still sold very well in 1994!
It was a very common budget CPU to DOS and WfW 3.11 users at the time and 40 MHz bus speed was quick.
Roughly same time IBM still sold its Blue Lightning chip with 486 core.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM_386SLC#IBM_486BL_(Blue_Lightning)
I mean, sure, back in the 90s a PC was considered obsolete every 6 months.
But that didn’t mean that all the users kept upgrading in same cycle.
Some waited a few more months or even years to upgrade.
There had been owners of 486 hot-rod PCs that held out up until year 2000.
Moral of the story: Never entirely trust a sales person/marketing person. :)
I think NetBSD still supports i486, so you can try that instead if you want to run *nix on a i486 retro computer.
Most 486 embedded systems would be running DOS, and/or not connected to the Internet anyway. Also, most networking equipment that I am aware of use i586 or better.
