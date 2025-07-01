Move Over, Cybertruck: Series Hybrids From Edison Are On The Way

It’s been awhile since we checked in with Canada’s Edison Motors, so let’s visit [DeBoss Garage] for an update video. To recap, Edison Motors is a Canadian company building diesel-electric hybrid semi-trucks and more.

Well, they’ve thankfully moved out of the tent in their parents’ back yard where the prototype was built. They’ve bought themselves a company town: Donald, British Columbia, complete with a totally-not-controversial slogan “Make Donald Great Again”.

More interesting is that their commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS), right-to-repair centered approach isn’t just for semi-trucks: they’re now a certified OEM manufacturer of a rolling heavy truck chassis you can put your truck cab or RV body on, and they have partnered with three coach-builders for RVs and a goodly number of manufacturing partners for truck conversion kits. The kits were always in the plan, but selling the rolling chassis is new.

One amazingly honest take-away from the video is the lack of numbers for the pickups: top speed, shaft horsepower, torque? They know what all that should be, but unlike the typical vaporware startup, Edison won’t tell you the engineering numbers on the pickup truck kits until it has hit the race track and proved itself in the real world. These guys are gear-heads first and engineers second, so for once in a long time the adage “engineers hate mechanics” might not apply to a new vehicle.

The dirt track is the first thing under construction in Donald, so hopefully the next update we hear from Edison Motors will include those hard numbers, including pesky little things like MSRP and delivery dates. Stay tuned.

In our last post about an electric truck, a lot of you in the comments wanted something bigger, heavier duty, not pure battery, and made outside the USA. Well, here it is.

Thanks to [Keith Olson] for the tip. Remember, the lines are always open!