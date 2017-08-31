Amateur radio operator [KE4FOX] wanted to build his own 2M fox hunt transmitter for use at conventions. It would be contained in a 1020 Pelican micro case and attached to a person who would walk around transmitting a signal, leaving the hams to track down the fox. The project uses a DRA818 VHF/UHF transceiver plugged into a low-pass filter combined with a hardware DTMF decoder, all controlled by an ATmega328P and powered by a 11.2 mAh battery.
[KE4FOX] also etched his own PCB, using the PCB toner transfer method, folding a sheet of transfer paper around the board to align both layers. Then he etched the board using cupric chloride. When assembling the board he realized he had made a terrible error, assuming the transceiver module’s pins went in the top layer when in fact they should have gone in the bottom layer. He solved this by soldering in the module in upside down.
He dropped the project into the 1020 and installed an SMA antenna. After he assembled the project he found out that the level shifter he used on the Arduino’s 5 V data didn’t work as expected and it was stuck at a single frequency. Something to work on for V2!
[thanks, that Kat!]
7 thoughts on “Wearable Foxhunt Transmitter for Conventions”
At least it was attached to an actual Fox this year and not a Wolf! :)
Could also work equally well for quolls…
11.2 mAh ?? It must be a hundred volts then to hold any significant charge ?
ah, the article states “11200mAh KMASHI battery”, so 11.2 Ah, and for an actual meaningful number, 42Wh according to the store listing (which would make it 3.75V).
the author explicitly quoted “level shifter”, because, you know, it’s just a freaking resistor ..
…two resistors (although no schematic is available to check why it wasn’t working, the original author does describe it as a potential divider which is a legitimate way of doing a level shift – albeit only works for down shifts, so who knows what he did for converting it back to 5v for the ATmega).
How cool is it to have a HAM call sign with the word “FOX” in it.
Very cool, I hope ;)