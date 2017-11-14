Some of the hacks we feature are modifications of existing devices, others are ground-up builds of entirely new ones. And then there are the experiments, things that have to be worth trying because they just might work. In this final category we have [Matt]’s work with UV sensitive plastic to form the basis of a simple persistent display, which has created something best described as a proof-of-concept that shows promise, and definitely proves that he had an idea very much worth trying.
The idea makes use of a plastic that changes colour from white to purple when exposed to UV light. He 3D printed a waffle-like structure to locate over a 3×3 grid of UV LEDs, which he could then illuminate under the control of an Arduino Mini Pro. A short illumination changes the colour of the plastic above it, creating a “pixel” that persists for several seconds. In this he has created a working proof of concept for a very simple 3×3 matrix display, albeit rather an unwieldy one. The advantage the idea offers is that a relatively long time of display can be achieved for a relatively short LED illumination, giving a potential for power saving.
The proof-of-concept itself isn’t particularly useful, but from this idea it’s possible a larger display could be practically made. An array of surface-mount LEDs could perhaps illuminate a larger array of plastic to a greater resolution, it’s definitely an idea that was worth trying, and which shows promise for further pursuit. If you’d like to see it in action he’s posted a video, which we’ve placed below the break.
11 thoughts on “UV Sensitive Filament As A Persistent Display”
Perhaps some low power UV-LEDs could “flood” the plastic “screen” with just enough power to maintain a “pixel” once changed.
I’m thinking along the lines of the “Flood Guns” used in old CRT storage oscilloscopes.
This reminds me of an installation I saw at a Science Museum years ago. (Maybe Toronto CA?) There was a dark room/corridor walled with phosphorescent panels. A strobe light would fire at regular intervals leaving persistent shadows on the walls.
They had one of those at the Exploratorium in SF during my childhood. Was very very cool.
They have one of these at the Discovery Center in Springfield, MO.
There are one of those installations in the Tate Modern (in London) at present. :)
I can’t be the only one thinking about a UV laser and gyros
galvos
Been done essentially. However with GITD material rather than color change.
Isn’t eink the same as far as low power and long lasting persistent display? eink has higher resolution, better readability, and can be made in limited color. What am I missing as far as UV plastic display?
You’re missing the “Because I can” aspect. Also the “Why the Hell not?” aspect. and the ability to potentially do this on 3d printed structures in customized shapes, not just a grid.
Is it possible to reverse the change by exposure to, e.g. IR light?