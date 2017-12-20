At the end of October, the US Patent and Trademark Office renewed a rule allowing anyone to ‘jailbreak’ a 3D printer to use unapproved filament. For those of you following along from countries that haven’t sent a man to the moon, a printer that requires proprietary filament is DRM, and exceptions to the legal enforceability DRM exist, provided these exceptions do not violate US copyright law. This rule allowing for the jailbreaking of 3D printers contains an exception so broad it may overturn the rule.
A few months ago, the US Copyright Office renewed a rule stating that using unapproved filament in a 3D printer does not violate US Copyright law. The language of this rule includes the wording:
‘The exemption shall not extend to any computer program on a 3D printer that produces goods or materials for use in commerce the physical production of which is subject to legal or regulatory oversight…”
This exception is extraordinarily broad; any 3D printers can produce aircraft parts (subject to FAA approval) and medical devices (subject to FDA approval). In effect, if a 3D printer has the ability to produce objects subject to regulatory oversight, the exception allowing the use of filament not approved by the manufacturer does not apply. Additionally, it should be noted that any object produced on a 3D printer that is subject to regulatory oversight is already regulated — there’s no reason to drag the Copyright Office into the world of 3D printed ventilation masks or turbine blades.
[Michael Weinberg], ‘legal guy’ for Shapeways and President of the Open Source Hardware Association has filed a petition with the US Copyright Office, asking the Office to eliminate this exception to the existing rule surrounding DRM and 3D printers. You are encouraged to submit a comment in support of this petition by March 14th.
7 thoughts on “Copyright Exception May Overrule Ability To Jailbreak 3D Printers”
Surely since there are hundreds of different 3D printers on the market the answer is to buy non-DRM ones?
Or better: build one
I don’t really see how “using unapproved filament in a 3D printer does not violate US Copyright law.” is even a logical statement if it were the the other way around.
I feel that it is a bit like saying, “Replacing the handle on a hammer does not violate US Copyright law.” It would be strange if one wasn’t allowed to do such, and would be even more strange if it were for Copyright reasons. Especially if it really matter if the manufacturer of that hammer sells a replacement hammer handle or not. This statement I do need to apologize for since it isn’t the most clear cut example.
DRM Filament seems like an oddball thing to begin with, I can fully accept that a printer manufacturer can say, “We can’t uphold our product warranty if you use unapproved filament.” But I can’t see how that has anything to do with Copyright.
Then you have not dug deeply enough into the bizarre piece of legislation that is the Digital Millenium Copyright Act. The short version is that, in an attempt to keep people from pirating music that was protected with DRM schemes, they’ve effectively extended copyright to cover _anything_ protected with DRM — from ink cartridges to tractors to 3D printer filament.
That’s why there are “exceptions” granted to this bizarro rule. Which is alo why getting large loopholes punched in this exception is a bad deal.
So, just buiy or build 3d printers that do not have restriction to filament use. People that would buy the commercial printers would not mind using only approved filament, and the majority of other tinkerers will either build their own printers or know which brands to buy.,
Frankly, I don’t see how “…on a 3D printer that produces goods or materials for use in commerce…” would be an issue for a printer that is *capable* of producing those goods or services unless it actually produces those goods or materials. Not only does it not say anything about what the printer is capable of doing, clearly specifying that it only applies when it is used for that production, that would be an extreme overreach. That would be like saying all printing presses must be banned because they are capable of producing counterfeit money or you can’t use your oven to cook dinner because your oven is capable of being used to produce commercial goods.
Granted, IANAL, but to me the wording is very clear and wouldn’t cause anyone any grief at all unless they were producing commercial goods or materials using unapproved filament.
You are missing the point, it is not the ability that is discussed. it is if it is being uesd to produce commercial parts. the interesting part in the legislation is. ….that produces goods …., put the stress on produces and you will get it.