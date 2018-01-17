Big corporations shuffle people around all the time. More often than not, these reorganization efforts end up as a game of musical chairs where all the executives end up with more pay, everybody else’s work are disrupted, and nothing substantial actually changes. Intel just moved some high level people around to form a dedicated security group. Let’s all hope it will make a difference.
When news of Meltdown and Spectre broke, Intel’s public relations department applied maximum power to their damage control press release generators. The initial message was one of defiance, downplaying the impact and implying people are over reacting. This did not go over well. Since then, we’ve started seeing a trickle of information from engineering and even direct microcode updates for people who dare to live on the bleeding edge.
All the technical work to put out the immediate fire is great, but for the sake of Intel’s future they need to figure out how to avoid future fires. The leadership needs to change the company culture away from an attitude where speed is valued over all else. Will the new security group have the necessary impact? We won’t know for quite some time. For now, it is encouraging to see work underway. Fundamental problems in corporate culture require a methodical fix and not a hack.
5 thoughts on “Intel Needs To Go Sit In A Corner And Think About Its Meltdown Fail”
In many situations speed IS valued over all else, maybe future CPUs and OSes just need to switch between fast and secure and this should be clear that fast is not so secure. Current meltdown mitigation in Linux is something like this as you can turn it on and off anytime.
This issue has little to do with just Intel and barely anything to do with “corporate culture”. This is appalling reporting, I expect better from hackaday.
+1
+1
And People expected better from Intel given their profit margin and near-monopoly status, but here we are…