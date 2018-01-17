Intel Forms New Security Group to Avoid Future Meltdowns Intel just moved some high level people around to form a dedicated security group.
When news of Meltdown and Spectre broke, Intel’s public relations department applied maximum power to their damage control press release generators. The initial message was one of defiance, downplaying the impact and implying people are over reacting. This did not go over well. Since then, we’ve started seeing a trickle of information from engineering and even direct microcode updates for people who dare to live on the bleeding edge.
All the technical work to put out the immediate fire is great, but for the sake of Intel’s future they need to figure out how to avoid future fires. The leadership needs to change the company culture away from an attitude where speed is valued over all else. Will the new security group have the necessary impact? We won’t know for quite some time. For now, it is encouraging to see work underway. Fundamental problems in corporate culture require a methodical fix and not a hack.
Editor’s note: We’ve changed the title of this article to better reflect its content: that Intel is making changes to its corporate structure to allow a larger voice for security in the inevitable security versus velocity tradeoff.
41 thoughts on “Intel Forms New Security Group to Avoid Future Meltdowns”
In many situations speed IS valued over all else, maybe future CPUs and OSes just need to switch between fast and secure and this should be clear that fast is not so secure. Current meltdown mitigation in Linux is something like this as you can turn it on and off anytime.
Like a Turbo Button
bring back the turbo button
#turbobutton2018
nah, make a new button – secure
I’d like to see a slider that allows for more fine-grained control than a button.
This issue has little to do with just Intel and barely anything to do with “corporate culture”. This is appalling reporting, I expect better from hackaday.
+1
+1
And People expected better from Intel given their profit margin and near-monopoly status, but here we are…
+1
I don’t understand how this author thinks security works but I don’t expect a processor manufacturer to have security measures that protect against exploits that previously only existed in theory and heavily relied on how caching works.
There will always be another 0 day.
+1
My number 1 argument. This is not an “INTEL” issue.
This is a “those guys must be magicians issue”! This exploit is so far above the bar that I don’t think it could have been avoided.
“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” – Arthur C. Clarke
“Any sufficiently advanced magic is indistinguishable from technology.” – Some Jackass
Of course it is an Intel issue! Intel and _one_ ARM core are the only ones known vulnerable!
IT _IS_ AN INTEL ISSUE!
Some IBM systems were affected as well– link: https://www.ibm.com/blogs/psirt/ibm-storage-meltdownspectre/
+1.
Yeah. Keep in mind, this wasn’t a vulnerability that anyone figured out for OVER TWO DECADES.
There’s sometimes stuff that you just can’t anticipate.
Of course.
But it isn’t like speculation have been speculated (pun?) to be a potential security hole for a while now.
It isn’t like shared caches haven’t been known to provide information. Demonstrations since many years.
It isn’t like shared resources aren’t known to be leaking information – and this have been known for a long time. 60’s? The only thing is extracting useful data from that is very hard in most cases, especially in systems designed for security.
If you don’t expect the experts making a computer not to make shortcuts in known sensitive areas _unless_ they have been proven to be safe under all circumstances, well… Want to buy a bridge?
It isn’t like other processor manufacturers have done the same thing. There is _one_ other manufacturer with _one_ other processor design that is known vulnerable to the Meltdown exploit. That’s telling.
Except every major processor is vulnerable to Spectre (convenient fact to leave out), so this argument is down right terrible. It is not ‘telling’ that only Intel is this lazy and bad at security (as you are implying), it is telling that a very strange X86 instruction can be used to exploit systems via meltdown but spectre relies on no such feature. What point are you trying to make other then, different processors are different.
Spectre is much harder to pull off. Not really the same thing, though they accomplish similar goals. Meltdown is like riding a bike, just because you can ride a bike doesn’t mean you can Spectre a unicycle. Intel took a shortcut because they didn’t think it would matter. It’s not exactly Intel’s fault though, since the entire industry operates on Scotch tape and bubble gum. We need to redesign the entire computing and networking stacks from the ground up, with security in mind. It will be better, but not perfect. Anything built can be broken.
Metldown was stupid. Meltdown could have been easily avoided by Intel. If you don’t know the details go and read about it.
Spectre is much nastier and is relaed to how modern CPUs work. So, no this argument is valid. Especially since meltdown is ONLY applicable to Intel chips, and I think ARM’s A75 and A53
And I’d expect people here knowing what they are talking about. Guess we are both disappointed.
Consumers want price and speed numbers more than security. If Intel makes a good cpu, secure and etc, but not as fast as the competition ( even if the competition has flaws/bugs/spectres ) , people will still buy the competitor´s cpus, and complain that Intel is “losing to manufacturer X, because their cpus are faster ) .
And if you try to explain to them that the cpus are slower but more secure, they will still state ( “but the other ones are faster, Intel should do something to make their cpus faster too “.
I agree there is a problem with cpus ( not only Intel, but AMD , ARM and others ) . But that is not only Intel´s fault, it is more of a design problem of our current “cpu model”. Maybe more pure research nees to be done to implement better ways, or even radically different ways to achieve better performance along with security.
CPUs can have more than one target.
https://www.nvidia.com/content/PDF/tegra_white_papers/Variable-SMP-A-Multi-Core-CPU-Architecture-for-Low-Power-and-High-Performance.pdf
This bug doesn’t add any speed. It adds a gaping huge security hole.
Lets just hope the newly announced 49-Qbit quantum processor comes with more security in mind than the old binary silicon generation… But i’m pretty shure, the kind of security issues like Meltdown/Spectre were not even considered in the design of the chip. Security was just in the possible applications of quantum processing as encryption cruncher.
There are only 10 types of people in the world, those that understand Binary security and those that don’t.
And those that think this is a base 3 joke
And those that think this is a base 4 joke
And those that think this is a base 5 joke
etc…
Is this the same Hackaday that said being angry because Intel’s CEO Bryan Krzanich sold off his Intel stock was just a ‘distraction’? First you run interference for guys at the top and now you are ripping them a new one. Make up your mind already.
Same site, but different writer. It may surprise you to know different humans have different opinions on things.
There’s no indication or proof the selling of stock wasn’t a standard pre-scheduled one.
Maybe you should get one.
“When news of Meltdown and Spectre broke, Intel’s public relations department applied maximum power to their damage control press release generators. ”
Not making clear that Meltdown affected ONLY Intel.
Intel is possibly the number one reason to hate corporate ‘culture’. The one and absolutely only reason to work for Intel is money. Every time I want to think of a reason that corporations are evil, I think of the fact I can’t drive 5 miles without passing three Intel campuses, yet I have never seen that conglomeration actually retain anyone I know as an employee. They just do the shuffle and next thing you know, there’s New Mexico license plates everywhere. Can I get you a list of my friends that company has chewed up and spat out?
Intel was all “we’re going to make your city so much better and provide all these jobs” then didn’t do anything but help a ton of apartments get built and fill them with people from other states and countries.
If I conducted my business like Intel does, I reckon I’d be lynched. They earned a security hack and worse. The only actual solution is to retire out the upper echelon of mongers and actually make good on those promises of retention and promotion.
How to tell when Intel is lying..
Lips are moving..
As of late, the vague anti establishment/ anti authority vibe here at HaD has got me laughing. (Re the first paragraph)
The lead-in for this one missed the mark. It was slightly off topic and a bit negative so we removed the part you’re referencing when we updated the title.
The ENTIRE DRAM industry needs to go sit in a corner after Rowhammer.
But it hasn’t. New memory chips are still vulnerable, last I heard.
It’s my understanding that, if you refresh the memory at the specified timings, and sometimes you get out data different than what you stored, that means the chip is defective or the specification is wrong. Why aren’t we pressuring Micron et al, the way we’re pressuring Intel over this?
Seems to me that computers are fundamentally flawed. At some low level point you need full access to allow the system to function. And I don’t see how that can change. Maybe it’s time for thinking differently and using computers differently so that when a new exploit shows up the damage is limited simple because the attack surface is small. Again, no idea how and what this would look like. Maybe delete the internet and pretend it didn’t happen. LoL :-)
Base everything on the Brain.
they uh….didn’t already have a security group?
“head in the sand” is too subtle a reference for some people.