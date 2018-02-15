Learn About Waveforms Interactively

We’ll be honest: If you are a regular Hackaday reader, you probably won’t learn much new information about waveforms from this website. However, the presentation is a great example of using React on a webpage and — who knows — you might just pick up something interesting. At the very least, it’ll be a great resource the next time you try to help someone starting out.

The animated waveform is cool enough. It is also interesting that it changes based on where you are in the text. The really interesting part though is that you can press the M key to unmute your audio and hear what the wave sounds like. You can also use adjustments to control the frequency and amplitude of the wave.

The topics center around audio, although they have some applicability to higher frequencies, too. There’s talk about amplitude, frequency, and phase. There are examples of sine waves, square waves, and more. There is also a really good example of how adding a series of sine waves can create a square wave via harmonics.

If you want more details about synthesis, by the way, we covered it earlier. In fact, we’ve talked about it a few times.