Microsoft Quantum Simulator Goes to Linux and Mac

Everyone seems to be gearing up for the race to be the king of quantum computers. The latest salvo is Microsoft’s, they have announced that their quantum simulator will now run on macOS and Linux, with associated libraries and examples that are now fully open source. They have produced a video about the new release, which you can see below.

Microsoft also claims that their simulator is much faster than before, especially on large simulations. Of course, really large simulations suffer from memory problems, not speed problems. You can run their simulator locally or on their Azure cloud.

Microsoft pushes its Q# language which blends ideas from traditional languages with the quantum environment. There’s also experimental support for Python. Of course, right now all of these simulators aren’t terribly useful except for learning about how these new computers will work once they are practical.

If you want an introduction to quantum you can check our tutorial that uses a browser-based simulator or you can try the IBM real hardware. Microsoft is working on some very different hardware implementations, but if you want to find out more about the real quantum hardware, we’ve covered that in the past.