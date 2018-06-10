The K40 laser cutter has become ubiquitous in hackerspaces and well-equipped home workshops over the past few years, as a relatively inexpensive introduction to laser cutting and a machine that is readily hackable. Tokyo Hackerspace have one, but sadly their laser tube failed after relatively little use. Replacing a laser tube might be a routine component change for some readers, but it’s still worth looking at in some detail.
Their tube had failed at its output lens cooling cap, a component that is glued onto the end of the tube rather than bonded, and which had snapped off. There had been no mechanical stress upon it, but it was found that the arrangement of their cooling system caused it to drain between uses and thus air bubbles could accumulate. The resulting cooling inefficiency caused enough thermal stress for the bond between the tube and the end piece to fail.
The in-depth analysis of what caused the failure and step-by-step description of the procedure should be of interest to any K40 owner. Little things such as ensuring that the tube is rotated to the right angle for all air bubbles to make their way out of it, or making sure that when the pump is switched off the water isn’t all pulled out of it by gravity seem obvious, but these are traps that will have caught more than one K40 owner.
7 thoughts on “A Lesson in K40 Laser Repair”
I find it’s almost impossible to get all the bubbles out unless you rotate the tube to two different positions every time you due up the pump. A couple of little bubbles don’t seem to matter to much though. it
I’m a bit disappointed that considering the laser fired up they didn’t try to repair the end. Anyone know if this is possible.
The gas mixture inside the tube was runined by the cap falling off. While there are refillable tubes, the cheap ones are not refillable.
The cap portion has nothing to do with sealing the tube. The output coupler is just sandwiched between the cooling jacket and the tube with epoxy.
I really doubt bubbles were the issue, these lasers are just cheap and the epoxy broke down. They are really crappy tubes, I mean what do you expect for $100 shipped? Really on these smaller tubes you dont even need to cool the optics. Probably the tube just failed from age. These tubes are what is called a soft sealed tube, the optics and vacuum are sealed by epoxy and the helium in the tube migrates though the epoxy and things go out of whack in the tube. (Helium will still escape the tube even though the inside of the tube is at a lower pressure) The tubes also dont have a catalyst in them that returns the CO into CO2.
These tubes actually go bad sitting on a shelf. I had bought one for a project and never used it. I tested it every once in a while and the power dropped over the course of a few years until it was useless.
One last thing is watch the current the tube is running at. Many times these lasers are not set up to limit tube current and the power supply just drives them full on which kills the life of the tube as well.
Thanks for that info (I found your short comment to be more valuable/informative then the article itself).
I’ve always assumed that if the end tube of that the CO2 would escape. However, I wouldn’t have thought the gas inside would still glow purple of this was the case.
The water jacket is just glued on the output coupler. It does not seal anything in place.