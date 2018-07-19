The K40 laser cutter is an excellent option if you need to laze some plywood or acrylic. It’s ubiquitous, it’s cheap, and there’s a vast community out there that will help you support any issue you could have. Unfortunately, the K40 laser cutter is lacking. It has a small bed, and it doesn’t have the latest technology like ‘switches’ that turn off the laser when you open the door.
[frederik] recently upgraded his K40 to something great. He’s calling it the Layzor, and it has a huge 600×400 mm bed area, a feed-through slot for even wider workpieces, and fancy technology [frederik] is calling an ‘E-stop’. Sounds expensive, doesn’t it?
The build began by scavenging the K40 laser cutter for the electronics and laser tube, then building a new frame out of aluminum extrusion. A few parts had to be custom made, including a few stepper motor mounts and something to hold the laser tube. All of this was tied up in a box with acrylic panels, and went together as easily as any other CNC machine.
The finished project is great. It’s a relatively powerful laser cutter capable of most hobby work, and it was cheap. The total cost for this build was under €500. That’s not including the scavenged K40, but that’s still an amazing price for a very capable laser cutter.
8 thoughts on “Expanding the K40 Laser Cutter with Aluminum Extrusion”
This acrylic case clearly isn’t laser safe though! The metal case is the one good part that doesn’t need replacing.
Yeah, I’m normally not a safety nanny, but watching my optics professor (with decades of experience) blind himself in one eye while “being careful”; I don’t fu*k around with laser safety. At least with power tools you can see/hear and often react fast enough when in real danger. Lasers are silent and impossible to ‘react’ to.
All metal case, with a camera for those who want to take a peek.
It’s kind of laser safe. Acrylic absorbs the laser, that’s how the laser cuts it. If the laser cuts a hole in the case, turn it off…
(just kidding. I would be a bit concerned too)
Polycarbonate would have been a better choice, but acrylic would probably stand up to a diffuse reflection. Just be ready to hit the E-stop immediately if you smell garlic.
What self-respecting vampire would be caught around an intense light source?
Was “safety interlock” the expression you were looking for?
Darn, I just replaced my K40 with a $2200 chest-freezer-size KH7050. I think this upgrade would have given me exactly what I needed.