Hackers on Planet Earth, Here We Come!

This weekend is HOPE XIII. The Hackers on Planet Earth conference is a biennial event held in New York City.

Dating all the way back to 1994, HOPE is an excellent collection of people and ideas. I was lucky enough to attend two years ago (my first time) and had a fantastic time meeting Cory Doctorow after his rousing talk about DMCA 1201, I got to hear Richard Stallman discuss why all software must be free, the talent show was off the hook, and there were fun people to hang out with at every turn.

The Hackaday Crew is making the pilgrammage to this event and you still can too! Tickets are available at the door. Come find us at a table in the vendor area — we’d love to see some hardware projects so bring those along! If you can’t make it to the event, you can still help guide our reporting. Check out the schedule for the weekend and help recommend what talks we should be at, just leave suggestions in the comments below.