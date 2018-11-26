A Sub-$1000, Non-X86 Motherboard

If you’re building a computer, your options are nearly limitless. You can get a motherboard with red LEDs, with blue LEDs, green LEDs, or if you’re feeling spendy, RGB LEDs. You can get custom-milled heat spreaders in any shape you want, as long as it’s angular and screams ‘gamer’. If you want a motherboard that doesn’t use x86 — either AMD or Intel — you’re kind of out of luck. Either it doesn’t exist, or it’s going to cost a small fortune.

Raptor Engineering have just released a motherboard that isn’t x86 and doesn’t cost as much as a cheap car. The Blackbird mainboard is designed for an IBM Power9 CPU and it only costs $800. Add in a four-core CPU and the total cost comes out to about $1200. Add in some ECC RAM and you’re still under two grand. Building with a non-x86 CPU has never been cheaper. This is a significant change from earlier releases from Raptor Engineering, where just the motherboard cost $3700.

The Blackbird mainboard features dual DDR4 ECC DIMM slots, one PCI Express 4.0 x16 slot, one PCI Express 4.0 x8 slot, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, 4 x SATA 3.0 ports, 4 x USB 3.0 ports, 1 x USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI display output.

The only reason you would build a Power9-based computer is simply to get around the black box that has become Intel and AMD CPUs. No one is really sure what’s going on in the Intel Management Engine, AMD has similar black boxes littered around. However, using a Power9 CPU has a secure boot mode and provided your computer is physically secure, you’re more or less assured you’re running your firmware and your kernel and your userspace apps. It’s security for the security-minded. RISC architecture is going to change everything.

13 thoughts on “A Sub-$1000, Non-X86 Motherboard

    1. Neither of those can be considered “motherboards”. The Raspberry Pi is a relatively low-speed SOC with very little in the way of expansion opportunities, and the Arduino is… well… an Arduino.

  3. “RISC architecture is going to change everything.”
    RISC has been with us well over 20 years, and yes, it changed everything – in mobile devices. Just what further changes are you expecting?

    “you’re more or less assured you’re running your firmware and your kernel and your userspace apps.” Okay. More or less assured – that should be good enough for the security-minded. Also, says who? Says IBM? Oh yeah, IBM would never do anything sneaky.

    1. RISC changed a lot of things. Anyone remember SGI, MIPS, Sun Microsystems, DEC, and a dozen or so others? the primary reason for x86 adoption, IMHO was a free for some value of ‘free’) OS in the form of Linux on cheap desktop processors. When this whole tide started to turn, there was no such thing as s ‘server’, ‘mobile’, or ‘desktop’ x86 processor. They were all 386 or 486s. Pentium and the later Intel/AMD designs changed that, but then RISC was never designed for the commodity desktop either. The low end of a RISC workstation was $10-20k.

      I remember it well.

  4. oh wow a power9 CPU … and in 4 cores i was totally unaware they made them in quad core variants normally they are 12 or 24 core making me wonder how old they are
    the only reason one would use a power9 CPU as far as i can tell is the use of NVLink and multiprocessor configurations and this motherboard has none of these options. Software support is going to be a problem also there is zero evidence that power9 CPUs are any more secure

    also i think that the RISC comments are snarky as power9 is NOT a risk based microarchitecture

