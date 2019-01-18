Electrifying a Honda NC50 Express

[Quasse] bought a 1978 Honda NC50 Express moped with the intention of fixing it up and riding it, only to find that the engine was beyond repair. So, they did what any self-respecting hacker would do: tear out the motor and replace it with an electric one. It’s still a work in progress, but they have got it up and running by replacing the engine with a Turnigy SK3 6374 motor, a 192KV motor that [Quasse] calculated should be able to drive the moped at just over 30 miles per hour. Given that this was the top speed that the NC50 could manage on gas power, that’s plenty fast.

The final result runs pretty well and is certainly an interesting build. [Quasse] goes into some detail on how they converted the moped, including milling out the motor parts to fit the electric motor into the existing space, 3D printing a holder for the sensors that monitor the motor speed, and laser cutting a case for the battery. There are also a lot of zip ties holding the cables in place, but as we noted, it’s a work in progress. Street legal? Perhaps not, but it is certainly a fun project for something that was otherwise destined for the scrap heap.

We’ve seen plenty of other electric conversions here, from a 1940’s gangster car to the Teslonda, a Frankenstein build of a Tesla and Honda.

[Thanks for the tip, Rusty!]