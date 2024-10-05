Quake In 276 KB Of RAM

Porting the original DOOM game to various pieces of esoteric hardware is a rite of passage in some software circles. But in the modern world, we can get better performance than the 386 processor required to run DOOM for the cost of a dinner at a nice restaurant, with plenty of other embedded systems blowing these original minimum system requirements out of the water. For a much tougher challenge, a group from Silicon Labs decided to port DOOM’s successor, Quake, to the Arduino Nano Matter Board platform instead even though this platform has some pretty significant limitations for a game as advanced as Quake.

To begin work on the memory problem, the group began with a port of Quake originally designed for Windows, allowing them to use a modern Windows machine to whittle down the memory usage before moving over to hardware. They do have a flash memory module available as well, but there’s a speed penalty with this type of memory. To improve speed they did what any true gamer would do with their system: overclock the processor. Their overclock got them to around 10 frames per second, which is playable but not particularly enjoyable. The further optimizations to improve the fps required a much deeper dive which included generating lookup tables instead of relying on computation, optimizing some of the original C programming, coding some functions in assembly, and only refreshing certain sections of the screen when needed.

As a game, Quake was a dramatic improvement over DOOM allowing for things like real-time 3D rendering, polygonal models instead of sprites, and advancement to 3D allowing for much more intricate level design. As a result, ports of this game tend to rely on much more powerful processors than DOOM ports and this team shows real mastery of their hardware to pull off a build with a system with these limitations. Other Quake ports we’ve seen like this one running on an iPod Classic require a similar level of knowledge of the code and the ability to use assembly language to make optimizations.

