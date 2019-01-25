Hackaday Podcast Ep3 – Igloos, Lidar, And The Blinking LED Of RF Hacking

It’s cold outside! So grab a copy of the Hackaday Podcast, and catch up on what you missed this week.
Highlights include a dip into audio processing with sox and FFMPEG, scripting for Gmail, weaving your own carbon fiber tubes, staring into the sharpest color CRT ever, and unlocking the secrets of cheap 433 MHz devices. Plus Elliot talks about his follies in building an igloo while Mike marvels at what’s coming out of passive RFID sensor research.
And what’s that strange noise at the end of the podcast?
Episode 3 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- How to build an Igloo: short guide | source video
- Full Color Dot Matrix Is The Art We Need
- All about lidar:
- Audio processing in Sox and FFMPEG:
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Long Range RFID with Feedback
- Automate Your Home From the Clearance Rack
- Hackit Researchers Wait 69 Years To See Tar Move
- Library for Arduino/Raspberry Pi and 433 MHz: RC Switch
- Speaking The Same Language As A Wireless Thermometer
- Wireless Microcontroller/PC Interface For $3
- ooklone: a cheap RF 433.92MHz OOK frame cloner
- You’ll Never See The End Of This Project
- Sculptures by Arthur Ganson: Gestural Engineering Exhibition
- Video: Thinking Chair
- Video: Machine with Concrete
- Video: Machine with 23 pieces of paper
- Get your inspiration for the 3D Printed Gears Pulleys And Cams Contest
Quicklinks:
- An Arduino Carbon Fiber Wrapping Machine
- Toki Pona Calculator: Building And Controlling 19 LEDs, Five Buttons, from Five Outputs
- Talking With Bubbles
- Inspired by Bubble Dancer