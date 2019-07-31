Reflecting On Margaret Hamilton: 50 Years After Apollo 11

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first Apollo moon landing, Google created a 1.4-square-mile portrait of NASA software developer Margaret Hamilton using more than 107,000 mirrors from the Ivanpah Solar Facility in the Mojave Desert, a solar thermal power plant with a gross capacity of 392 megawatts.
The fields of heliostat mirrors (173,500 in total) ordinarily focus sunlight on receivers located on the solar power towers, which subsequently generate steam to drive steam turbines. The facility was first connected to the electrical grid in September 2013 before formally opening in February 2014, during which it was the world’s largest solar thermal power station. Ivanpah was developed by BrightSource Energy and Bechtel, with Google contributing $168 million towards its $2.2 billion in costs. Google no longer invests in the facility, however, due to the decline of the price of photovoltaic systems.
The facility has historically taken steps to avoid disrupting the natural wildlife, which includes desert tortoises. The effect of mirror glare on airplane pilots, water concerns, and collisions with birds has also been addressed by the operators of the installation.
According to Google, the image was larger than Central Park and could be seen a mile above sea level. The mirrors are all attached to a rotating mount that maneuvers the mirrors in order to create lighter and darker shades to make up the image.
The Apollo 11 mission, manned by Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Michael Collins, was the first to bring humans to the moon in 1969. Hamilton‘s role in the team included programming the in-flight software for all of NASA’s Apollo missions. She had also worked on satellite tracking software for the Air Force through Lincoln Lab (started by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and later joined the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory. It was, however, her work on creating computer systems to predict and track weather systems for use in anti-aircraft air defenses that made her a candidate for a lead developer role at NASA.
8 thoughts on “Reflecting On Margaret Hamilton: 50 Years After Apollo 11”
There is a book called “Digital Apollo” that talks about development of the Apollo controls including her. Very interesting.
The world’s least miniature DLP display. That’s awesome!
I wonder what the refresh rate is…..
Nice to see Ivanpah is good for something.
One of its more amusing claims: It produces four times more electricity for the amount of natural gas it burns than a conventional gas turbine plant of similar capacity, for only fifteen times the cost (!).
Why that hearsay, I mean the average person knows that solar power is ‘free’ energy…. :rolleyes: We consumers shouldn’t have to pay!
Fifteen times the initial capital cost or times the operating cost? If it’s the former it’s be interesting to know if there is ever a projected crossover.
15x capital cost ($24/watt), but with even the most optimistic projections of operating cost, it will never cross over before it dies of old age.
It’s funny to extrapolate that cost down to house-size generators. A 10 kW generator would cost $240,000. That’s enough to buy an excellent conventional generator, a lifetime worth of fuel, and a modest house to go with it, or a Tesla to fuel up with it.
Seems to be a more-than-overdue tribute. But where’s NASA or Trump?