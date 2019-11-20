Some of you will be familiar with the idea of using a brush as a nozzle wipe on a 3D printer. The idea is that passing the hot end over the brush cleans any stray plastic from the nozzle, ensuring that those plastic bits don’t end up in unwelcome places. [Mark Rehorst] attempted to implement a nozzle brush system in his own printer, but hasn’t so far been successful.
One of the things [Mark] makes is 3D printed lamp shades and this led to his experiments in setting up an automatic nozzle cleaner. Despite best efforts, the hot ends of 3D printers can occasionally accumulate bits of molten plastic which can sometimes end up deposited on the print. Because the lamp shades are so thin and so big, having a charred blob end up on the print is pretty unwelcome. Having the nozzle automatically wiped clean would be a very handy feature, but is proving to be a troublesome one.
[Mark] based his design on a small, dense wire brush used for cleaning the print nozzle of a Stratasys printer. Sadly, he found no combination of motion or brush height that got the nozzle reliably clean every time. Sometimes a blob would be dislodged, but the hot end would pick it back up again on subsequent passes. You can see it in slow motion from a variety of angles in the video below.
[Mark] suspects that maybe the shape of the nozzle has an effect. The Stratasys printer has a flat and rounded nozzle but the E3D hot end’s nozzle is pointy, so perhaps a new brush design is needed. Regardless, he hasn’t been able to make it work.
Nozzle cleaning brushes have definitely showed up in hobby builds, so if you have had success with them, we and [Mark] would both love to hear how you made it work.
7 thoughts on “Fail Of The Week: The 3D Printer Nozzle Wipe That Won’t”
A problem has certainly been identified here: a 3D printer can’t pick the cruft out of the brush.
So why not have the print head walk along the brush so it doesn’t re-encounter the dirt it left behind? You might need a long brush, but there’s plenty of space available next to the bed.
I thought the same, maybe curving the path to maximise the cleaning area.
Possibly a second ‘knife’ or brush to travel over the brush between wipes to shift the larger cruft.
A good idea – could also rotate the brush though a comb to pull out all the debris between wipes so it can clean the brush..
As for better cleaning action could perhaps try a pair of brushes mounted with a slight v shape into each other – to better match the hot end profile. Or just slightly longer brush bristles.
I do wonder if wire wool could be a better solution – as long as its properly clamped and made of long enough strands it aught to be able to rub the nozzle clean without snagging, disintergrating or ending up on the build plate and any debris it picks up will be more likely to fall deeper into the wool or off it entirely on each pass not reattach. Far from convinced the idea will work well, but could be worth a try.
I’ve used brass wool on my hot ends to clean them manually when things have gone wrong and it was effective but by hand and automatic are very different things. Never wanted a wipe myself yet, but when I rebuild my dead printer I might just have to experiment with it now..
Maybe it’s not a definitive fail. I’d try a taller brush that touches the bottom more thoroughly, with with a V-shaped groove in the bristles so the nozzle doesn’t push them away. Like ^^^\/^^^. And maybe make it longer.
I remember one feature of the XYZ Da Vinci printer that I always wanted to implement on another printer: It used a small silicone flap and a piece of spring steel to wipe and “flick” the wiped plastic into a tiny bin. I don’t know how much it would damage a stock e3d nozzle though.
Rotating brush? Maybe bronze-phosphore bore brush for cleaning firearm barrels – should be fairly gentle on the nozzle.
Beyond the initial later, I am unsure how you get blobs while printing lamp shades unless they are printing multiple walls. My experience team that they are over extruding in the first place.