There’s little that can compare to the sheer obnoxious thrill of mashing the DJ siren when its your turn behind the decks. We’ve certainly been guilty of abusing the privilege at local house parties, and unsurprisingly have not been invited back. If we ever get another shot, though, we’d be glad to have [lonesoulsurfer]’s dub siren at the ready.
This is a build for the old-school purists. There’s no microcontrollers or digital hardware here. The synth relies on two 555 timer ICs as the oscillators and an LM741 op-amp. These parts harken right back to the dawn of the integrated circuit era, and still do a great job in this application. There’s also a cheap reverb/echo module added in to fatten up the sound. It’s all laced up in an old CB radio enclosure, with the classic woodgrain applique doing much to add to the aesthetic.
It’s a build that’s simple enough for the electronics beginner, and would make a great tactile, analog addition to any DJ’s rig. If you need some wubwubs to go with your woowoos, then consider building a Ball of Dub, too.
6 thoughts on “Dub Siren Synth Does It The Old School Way”
“It’s all laced up in an old CB radio enclosure”
What? That doesn’t look like any CB I am aware of, it actually looks like a large US Robotics modem, or maybe a table top scanner.
After clicking thru to the instructables website it appears to be an 80s or 90s police scanner.
Desk intercoms tended to come in that style and shape too
“It’s a build that’s simple enough for the electronics beginner”
More of these please! Everyone starts somewhere.
Elektor just started a series of articles about simpler circuits, just FYI https://www.elektormagazine.com/tags/small-circuits-revival
Could have done it with an Arduino