Using Lookup Tables To Make The Impossible Possible

Embarrassing confession time: I never learned my multiplication tables in grade school. Sure, I had the easy tables like the twos and the fives down, but if asked what 4 x 7 or 8 x 6 was, I’d draw a blank. As you can imagine, that made me a less than stellar math student, and I was especially handicapped on time-limited tests with lots of long multiplication problems. The standard algorithm is much faster when you’ve committed those tables to memory, as I discovered to my great woe.
I was reminded of this painful memory as I watched Charles Lohr’s 2019 Supercon talk on the usefulness and flexibility of lookup tables, or LUTs, and their ability to ease or even completely avoid computationally intensive operations. Of course most LUT implementations address problems somewhat more complex than multiplication tables, but they don’t have to. As Charles points out, even the tables of sines and logarithms that used to populate page after page in reference books have been ported to silicon, where looking up the correct answer based on user input is far easier than deriving the answer computationally.
One of the most interesting examples of how LUTs can achieve the seemingly impossible lies in an old project where Charles attempted to build a Minecraft server on an ATMega168. Sending chunks (the data representations of a portion of the game world) to clients is the essential job of a Minecraft server, and on normal machines that involves using data compression. Rather than trying to implement zlib on an 8-bit microcontroller, he turned to a LUT that just feeds the raw bytes to the client, without the server having the slightest idea what any of it means. A similar technique is used by some power inverters, which synthesize sine wave output by feeding one full cycle of values to a DAC from a byte array. It’s brute force, but it works.
Another fascinating and unexpected realization is that LUTs don’t necessarily have to be software. Some can be implemented in completely mechanical systems. Charles used the example of cams on a shaft; in a car’s engine, these represent the code needed to open and close valves at the right time for each cylinder. More complicated examples are the cams and gears once found in fire control computers for naval guns, or the programming cards used for Jacquard looms. He even tips his hat to the Wintergatan marble machine, with its large programming drum and pegs acting as a hardware LUT.
I found Charles’ talk wide-ranging and fascinating. Originally I thought it would be an FPGA-heavy talk, but he didn’t actually get to the FPGA-specific stuff until the very end. That worked out fine, though — just hearing about all the cool problems a LUT can solve was worth the price of admission.
And for the curious, yes, I did eventually end up memorizing the multiplication tables. Oddly, it only clicked for me after I started playing with numbers and seeing their relationships using my first calculator, which ironically enough probably used LUTs to calculate results.
14 thoughts on “Using Lookup Tables To Make The Impossible Possible”
“Embarrassing confession time: I never learned my multiplication tables in grade school.”
Very handy when being a writer. ;-)
“Of course most LUT implementations address problems somewhat more complex than multiplication tables, but they don’t have to.”
Run into them in photography and video programs.
i once needed fast sines and cosines for fixed point numbers. i ended up making a spreadsheet to compute the numbers and dump the data to an eeprom. worked flawlessly.
Historically there was a single entry in a look up table in the Intel ‘386 math co-processor that was wrong and caused a recall.
I only knew about the Pentium FDIV bug. I’ll have to look that up.
My favorite LUT trick: the old frequency-modulation chips from Yamaha had a LUT of logs of sines, and another LUT for exponentiation All of the sin(x)*sin(y) stuff is done as exp(log(sin(x))*log(sin(y))), with all the tricky math done in LUTs. That reduces the math to three lookups and one add.
Here’s a die-shot of the LUTs, for the skeptical:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/18IGx18NQY_Q1PJVZ-bHywao9bhsDoAqoIn1rIm42nwo/edit?pli=1
This was a great talk about a broadly useful “trick” to know about.
Meh, just give it lookups for 0, 15, 30, 45, 60, 75 and 90 degrees and let it interpolate the rest.
I’ve found GNU octave was worth learning for this. That way I could just write a script that spit out preformatted source code.
I once built an altimeter that employed a 16 bit ADC. I needed to translate a pressure sensor voltage out into a very non-linear relationship to altitude.
The top 8 bits were translated into an altitude table read using “Piecewise Linear Interpolation.” The bottom 8 bits translated into intermediate altitudes by prorating differences between successive upper byte ranges.
The process is described in Microchip Application Note AN942. It is still useful when using microcontrollers with limited complex math functions.
Come to think of it, all the 80s and early 90s 8 Bit ECUs, (OBD-1, EEC-IV, SMEC etc) use similar lookup tables in ROM for air fuel ratio, altitude and barometric compensation, anything not linear.
For Pete’s sake, why on earth did you feel the need to abbreviate Lookup Tables to LUTs? It is just painful and annoying. Please stop taking writing tips from the Department of Defence.
on a vaguely on topic front, back in ye-olde days of computing it was common place us lookup tables to replace cpu expensive calculations, generally trig or log functions, in game engines. It was nostalgic to seeing it being used again.
…Because that’s a n industry standard acronym for them? Having labels for ideas is generally a useful thing to do. That way, when someone says “CPU” or “LUT”, the audience can be pretty sure what problem space they’re talking about. Compare “int” vs “integer;” do you consider them to be the same thing? I don’t, despite “int” just being a shortened version of “integrer.” It has nuance attached to it. If we’re talking about C, that might mean it’s a 16-bit number.
Same with LUT vs Lookup table. LUT might have implications that the generalized term “Look up table” doesn’t.
I’m using a LUT on an 8-bit PIC with four GPIOs to a hardware (R2R) DAC to generate a sinewave as part of an Automated Test Equipment bench. Since it’s running at a fixed frequency I was able to design an efficient filter for the output, and get less than 0.015% THD which is good enough for the test. $5 solution to replace the $4,000 instrument we usually specify.
Check Don Lancaster’s “Magic Sine Waves”.
In process automation, I have used LUTs to solve significant business problems while scoping out the requirements for a real business solution. Which is the inverse of what he was talking through. I create luts from the the output of humans being really smart, then ongoing maintenance shows what inputs are meaningful to the output. This then drives the RFP process to make sure when we tool the process we meet actual requirements without too much bloat. It seems backwards, but it allows us to take seemingly random work and turn it into deterministic ins and out.