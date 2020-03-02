The Last Scientific Calculator?

There was a time when being an engineering student meant you had a sword. Well, really it was a slide rule hanging from your belt, but it sounds cooler to call it a sword. The slide rule sword gave way to calculators hanging from your belt loop, and for many engineers that calculator was from HP. Today’s students are more likely to have a TI or Casio calculator, but HP is still in there with the HP Prime. It is hard to call it a calculator since the latest variant has a 528 MHz ARM Cortex A7, 256 MB of RAM, and 512 MB of ROM. But if you can’t justify a $150 calculator, there are some cheap and even free options out there to get the experience. To start with, HP has a free app that runs on Windows or Mac that works just like the calculator. Of course, that’s free as in no charge, not free as in open source. But still, it will run under Wine with no more than the usual amount of coaxing.
You might wonder why you need a calculator on your computer, and perhaps you don’t. However, the HP Prime isn’t just your 1980s vintage calculator. It also has an amazing number of applications including a complete symbolic math system based on xCAS/Giac. It is also programmable using a special HP language that is sort of like Basic or Pascal. Other applications include plotting, statistics, solvers, and even a spreadsheet that can hold up to 10,000 rows and 676 columns.
Portability
It is easy to think that HP provides the free PC software so you’ll go out and buy the real calculator, and that may be part of it. However, you can also get official apps for Android and iOS. They aren’t free, but they are relatively inexpensive. On iOS the cost right now is $25 and on Android it is $20. There are also “lite” versions that are free.
It appears that these apps are not emulating the actual calculator hardware, but are ports of the calculator code. So this isn’t a case of someone just writing a pretend calculator, these apps act like the real calculator because it is running the same source code. For example, there is an application, HP Connectivity Kit, that lets you talk to a real calculator over the network. The PC and phone versions will also connect just like a real device.
Programming
You can write programs on the device or if you have the HP Connectivity software (also free) you can write programs on your PC. You can even find some from the Internet. If you miss your old calculator, there is a define feature that lets you program like a key macro recording.
The programming language isn’t hard to pick up. Here’s a short snippet:
EXPORT AREAVOL() BEGIN LOCAL N1, N2, L1; CHOOSE(N1, "Area or Volume?", "Area", "Volume"); IF N1 == 1 THEN CHOOSE(N2, "Choose shape", "Rectangle", "Triangle", "Disk"); ELSE CHOOSE(N2, "Choose solid", "Prism", "Cylinder", "Cone", "Pyramid", "Sphere"); . . .
Hacking and What’s Next?
You’d think that the real hardware would be a prime platform for hacking, but so far that’s still on the to-do list. The only really good hardware hack for the real calculator adds a Samsung battery with a higher capacity to the machine. There are also some enticing pads on the PCB that appear to support a buzzer and I2C communications, but there’s no firmware for it. There have been a few attempts to load alien firmware into the device, but there’s no full-blown development system. Getting to the JTAG port looks pretty intense. There’s also been the inevitable hacking of the communication protocol.
History is replete with products that seemed amazing for their day but turned out to be just a stopgap for something better. Cassettes gave way to CDs and then CDs gave way to digital music. Telephone answering machines gave way to voicemail. Calculators have that feel to them. How much longer will we need them? Are the virtual HP Prime applications going to overshadow the physical device?
Regardless, the Prime is state of the art and would shame a personal computer from a few years ago. You can only wonder if it will be the last great calculator, or if there are more yet to come. And a calculator still makes a nice project. Not all homemade calculators are simple.
22 thoughts on “The Last Scientific Calculator?”
Of course I need a culculator on my computer. I use one all the time. No real interest in this one though.
Anything beyond simple math I jump to a real programming language.
Anything beyond simple math I jump to Wolfram Alpha
I was very curious about that claim that the language is like Basic or Pascal, since those languages aren’t much like each other (although the late 80’s DEC VAX Basic and Pascal were nicknamed Pasic and Bascal). It’s not an “or” it’s more of “What if Basic and Pascal had a baby and they fed it crack all the time”: Basic’s statement-oriented syntax, Pascal’s Begin and End and semicolons. What a mess.
Would it or would it not have GOTOs?
THAT is the question
Can you please name a computer language that doesn’t have a stupid syntax? I bet you can’t.
You should also talk about the NumWorks calculator. The specs are a little bit lower, but the firmware is open source and the schematics are available. giac is also available on it, through the unofficial KhiCAS application (see here : https://zardam.github.io/nw-external-apps/)
For a calculator on my PC I use Python3 or GNU Octave.
If my trusty HP-48G ever wears out I’ll buy a swissmicro.
Indeed the SwissMicro DM42 is an awesome calculator. I have had mine for about 2 years and I use it daily and I have yet had to replace the batteries.
There’s always Nonpareil (https://nonpareil.brouhaha.com/), for those wanting closer to the original HP scientific calculator experience.
While the HP hardware was clearly superior, I went with TI simply because I just never could get my head around RPN.
Would have been better with Python as their language instead of some proprietary mutant hybrid.
Maybe you can hop in your time machine, go back to the 1980s and tell the folks who wrote it that they should have used a language that didn’t exist yet.
But the article isn’t about a calculator from the 80s but a brand new state of the art one. What excuse is there to use such a language? It is not like people are buying these things to actually program on them anymore and have libraries of code written.
“Well, really it was a slide rule hanging from your belt, but it sounds cooler to call it a sword.”
No, it really doesn’t.
I think at the time the slide rule hanging from a belt was “cool”, if you were in the right circles. Calling it a sword didn’t matter within those circles, and it woukdn’t make yiu cool outside that circle.
I missed most of that. I did get a sliderule about 1974, from some who did get an HP-35 very early on. But I don’t think the short slide rule he gave me was what he used at work before the HP.
I do have a foot longslide rule, it came in a box from a neighbor a few years after. I still have that one, nit sure where the shorter one went. Unfortunately the belt loop on the long sliderule’s case is broken, so I.won’t be wearing it on my belt.
I did know the rudiments of using one, but it was a brief time long ago so I’d need a book to use it today.
I always thought circular sliderules were cooler than straight ones.
Interesting, but I’ll stick to my ‘real’ HP-15 (scientific), HP-16 (computer science), and HP-12 (accounting) calculators with good o’ RPN. Anything more than that and I’ll jump to python or C on a workstation. At work I always have a handy calculator on the desk or pocket for quick calculations. Oh course same at home. My phone works fine when on the road for those minor calcs.
Your approach pretty close mirrors mine. However, I seem to have a calculator hoarding system, as I have a HP-41CX, HP-11C, HP-48G, HP WP34S that has been reflashed, and a SwissMicros DM42 . I have all the calculators sprinkled around my desks so they can be easily used.
As for my phone… I find it annoying to unlock it everytime I need to do a few calculations.
I have an HP-11 that I bought new in the early 80s to replace a TI-58 that went bad after about 2 years of use. The HP-11 still works perfectly and has only required 3 battery changes in the almost 40 years I have owned it. I took a calculus class as a refresher about 8 years ago and bought a HP-48sx and the keyboard lasted about a year. When manufacturing went to Singapore or wherever, they lost the recipe.
Is this new device equipped with a decent keyboard?
I too have kept my HP-15, more out of nostalgia than anything. For half the price of the current HP offering one can get a modest android tablet and free apps that will do pretty much everything else including word processing and photo retouching. For a pushbutton calculator I use very capable, solar powered ones costing less than $20. Will they do a 3D rendering of the shuttle? Nope. Will the batteries ever give out? Nope. Will I cry my eyes out if I drop it and it smashes to bits? Nope.
The big market for “scientific calculators” unfortunately, lies in our academic system that requires a non-communication device to take exams with and these are often from a very specific list, which (coincidentally, I’m sure) have unreasonably high price tags.
XKCD called this out as usual:
https://imgs.xkcd.com/comics/1996.png
I still use physical calculators. I love my HP-97 desktop calculator because it’s massive enough that it stays next to my computer and doesn’t move around. It’s always there when I need it. Then I have my HP-16C for hexadecimal calculations. And for balancing my checkbook, I have my restored Wang calculator from the 1960s that I altered to use RPN (https://www.galacticstudios.org/a-modern-electronic-package-for-the-wang-300-series-calculator/).
My first sliderule was an aristo scolar, after that there was a (mandatory at my school in those days) TI-25 but I quickly discovered RPN and spent all my money on an new HP-41 in 1983
I still use my HP-15 and HP-41 also have a HP-48G but never got used to the crazy keyboard where the most used functions are under a purple or green shift key. For the same reason I don’t think I I will like the prime. Maybe I buy a swiss micro 41 clone, they look cool. Don’t know how to use any non RPN anymore.
On linux I have a HP-15 emulator, never found a really good 41 emulator, there is a good windows one but I dumped windows 5 years ago.
For most problems I use octave and jupiter notebook nowadays but i always keep a HP at hand.
I’m surprised no one has yet mentioned Free42 by Thomas Okken. It’s a fantastic simulation of my favorite HP calculator.