Corona Cancels Cons

As you read this, the Open Hardware Summit is taking place, but differently than in previous years. This year, it’s taking place in cyberspace! To what do we owe this futuristic development? Unfortunately, COVID-19, the corona virus.
And OHS isn’t alone. Vintage Computer Festival Pacific Northwest was cancelled outright. In Germany, where I live, the national health board has recommended cancelling all events with more than 1,000 attendees, and both the Maker Faire Berlin and the Chaos Computer Club’s 20th annual Easterhegg have been called off.
And just announced yesterday, our own Hackaday Belgrade event is going to be postponed and rescheduled for later this year. It’s truly sad, but we’re still looking forward to seeing you all a little bit later in the summer. If you can’t make the new date, tickets will of course be refunded. We’ll keep you informed when we get a new venue and time.
The best way to slow the spread of a global pandemic, according to the WHO who should know best, is washing your hands and avoiding contact with other people. “Social distancing” is the new catch-phrase, and that means keeping a few meters away from other folks whenever reasonable. And clearly, gathering people from all over the world, packing them into a single auditorium, and spending quality time together doesn’t meet this requirement.
So we’re all probably going to be laying low globally for a little while. On the positive side, this means more time for hacking here in the lab, and I’m excited to be able to watch the online version of the Open Hardware Summit. If you’re working from home, it’s that much easier to keep up to date with Hackaday. Still, I can’t wait to be on the other side of this thing, and it makes me appreciate the various social gatherings that much more.
And of course I have Isaac Newton in my thoughts, who developed the groundwork for his Calculus and laws of gravitation while at home because Cambridge was closed to stop the spread of the Great Plague. Wash your hands!
6 thoughts on “Corona Cancels Cons”
It’s time to reactivate the hackaday Folding@Home team.
https://www.gamesradar.com/nvidias-calling-on-gaming-pc-owners-to-put-their-systems-to-work-fighting-covid-19
Side benefit, running a gpu or three at full bore, you’ll soon have your indoor air temp up to 30C or so, which could reduce virus viability time in the local environment.
According to the CDC, there are about 2000 confirmed cases in the US, which is about 2**11. One million is 2**20, and 256 million is thus 2**28, so if the infection rate is 2 (one person infects 2 others) and the incubation time is 4 days, to blanket the entire US will take 17 doublings at 4 days per, or 68 days.
If the infection rate is closer to 4 (one person infects 4 others) then there will be about 8 quadrouplings at four days each or 34 days.
If the number of people already infected is much higher this will reduce the coverage time accordingly, but not by much. Ohio estimated that they may have 100,000 infected right now. Taking that as the national number, 6 quadrouplings would cover the US population in 24 days.
Most people will get it at the very end (75% in the final quadroupling, and 94% in the final two)
So overall, expect expect everyone to have it in about a month, with everything returning to normal about 10 days later.
Also, vaccinations – and any other tactics that take more than a month – won’t be available in time to do any good.
Charts of the Spanish Flu infection rates (available online) show peaks of a little over a month duration (in three waves, from three virus variants).
What a ray of sunshine!
While everyone else has been stocking up on bog roll, attempted to stock up on chocolate and wine. It seems chocolate and wine has a rather short half life in this house. On the bright side, as the end of the world is neigh, it’s time to splash out on good chocolate and excellent wine.
COVID-19 is the disease not the virus. Furthermore I’m very sceptical about using house and work computers for calculating crowdsourced computer power. It can’t be more efficient than just renting a large server. Or are people just very unlikely to donate money?
It cost me nothing but 5 minutes and a little electricity to set that running on my gaming rigs when I’m not using them, I have completed a few work units between my first post and now, that’s not a lot on its own but if you get thousands of gamers running it on their high end GPUs it adds up.