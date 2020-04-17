Hose clamps have been around as long as we’ve been using flexible hoses. Usually, a clamp consists of a slotted metal strap, and a screw for tightening. Most of us know how quickly they slip when you want to add a bit more torque, or the frustration of not having the right size. Fortunately [Max Egorov] reminded us of DIY wire clamps (video after the break), an excellent alternative that is very effective, covers an infinite size range and is easy to make with a simple tool.
The wire clamp is in effect a doubled girth hitch, that is pulled tight with the ends bent over to keep the tension. [Max] shows you how to easily make your own clamper tool with basic tools and a few bits of steel. Making it as ornate as his one is definitely not required. You can also buy a commercial tool that is sold under the name ClampTite, which uses a leadscrew type design.
To achieve a tight seal with a hose clamp, the main requirement is constant pressure around its entire circumference. These wire clamps do this very well are popular among aircraft mechanics, since flying in a plane with a leaky coolant or fuel hose could shorten your lifespan a bit. [Max] also demonstrates a variety of other uses for these including fixing tool handles and even building a ladder.
We love simple but effective tools like this, and we’ll definitely be adding one to our toolbox. Have you used these before? Let us know in the comments!
There is (almost) never such a thing as too many tools, and making your own is very satisfying. We’ve seen people build an outfit a complete carpentry workshop using plywood, and build sheet metal press brake with no welding.
11 thoughts on “Perfect Wire Hose Clamps With A Simple DIY Tool”
Pretty much anyone who regularly works on boats owns this tool it is not long forgotten at all. Great tool and a great way to clamp hoses if you have not clamped them like this before. Not a hack, done every day all around the world.
I’ve been reading around and finding a bunch of anecdotes of this style of clamping failing. It also doesn’t seem to be ABYC approved.
Do you have links to any studies or anything? I’m about to replace all of my hoses and would love to save some money on clamps but not without solid evidence that my hose ends aren’t going to all split in the next 10 years.
A lot of it depends on the wire you use to make the clamp 304ss is the best all rounder but make sure it’s of a decent thickness. Worst case I have used a coat hanger it ended up lasting over 2 months purely because I remembered it needed to be redone later with ss.
Not sure about the yacht club but the USCG has passed my COI on several occasions with out issue. Just followed the rules as normal with 2 clamps at each connection.
“Clamptite” is better, more control and ease of tightening.
This is a variation of the Clamptite tool (https://clamptitetools.com/)
well that video was surreal, can’t say i’ve ever climbed a pine tree to get cell reception.
really, he just needs a better antenna. sheesh.
I’ve had the clamptite for years an more often than not I find myself replacing traditional hose clamps with wire and never need img to bother with them again
Nice, I might throw one together out of a railroad spike and a cylinder head bolt.
That would be a handy tool to have for certain jobs…
OK, I’ve never seen this tool before, it’s very ingenious and Mad Max did a very nice job of building one. (Hey he built a bear proof cabin and climbed a tree to make a phone call, I think Mad Max fits.)